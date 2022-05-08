GRASONVILLE — Rebuilding Together, the leading national nonprofit organization with a vision to ensure safe homes and communities for everyone, held its annual National Rebuilding Day on Saturday, April 30.
Locally, Rebuilding Together hosted volunteers to add accessibility to a home in Grasonville by installing an aluminum ramp to help a neighbor safely enter and exit their home.
This year marks the relaunch of Rebuilding Together Queen Anne’s County. As an affiliate of the leading national nonprofit organization, its vision is to ensure safe homes and communities for everyone through the mission of repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives.
Since 1994, Rebuilding Together of Queen Anne’s County has brought together churches, civic organizations, businesses and individuals to provide no-cost home repairs to low-income homeowners in Queen Anne’s County. Rebuilding Together has purchased over $400,000 in building supplies and materials from local area merchants and engaged over 1,000 volunteers to repair 253 homes around the county.
“Making homes safer and healthier is a major focus of the home repairs we are able to accomplish. With the support of businesses, organizations, and individuals, we address critical needs at no cost to our neighbors,” said Wayne Rickert, interim program manager. “We’ve had great support in the past and look forward to continuing to make a big difference in Queen Anne’s County.”
Throughout National Rebuilding Month in April, more than 120 Rebuilding Together affiliates engaged volunteers to serve veterans, older adults, families with children and victims of disaster by providing them with a variety of critical home repairs, including: flooring repairs and replacement, weatherization repairs, roof and handrail replacements, accessibility modifications, painting, landscaping and other major home rehabilitations. Repairs are provided free of charge to neighbors in need, who are often faced with diminishing resources and must choose food and medicine over critical home repairs.
According to the National Center for Healthy Housing, 45 million homes in the United States have at least one serious home hazard present; these have the capacity to directly impact a family’s physical health and safety.
“The last few years have shown us the importance of having a safe place to call home,” said Caroline Blakely, president and CEO of Rebuilding Together. ”The critical repairs being made not only in April, but year-round are improving the physical and mental health of our neighbors, increasing their safety and sense of independence and are improving their economic security and sense of community connection.”
As the relaunch continues, Rebuilding Together Queen Anne’s County is rebuilding the board of directors, board committee members, recruiting volunteers and requesting applications. To learn more and get involved, individuals are encouraged to email info@rtqac.org or call 410-708-5020. Visit the website and sign up to find out about volunteer opportunities or complete an online application, RebuildingTogetherQAC.org.
