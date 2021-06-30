CAMBRIDGE — On June 16, the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education welcomed Next Generation Scholars who are recent high school graduates from Caroline, Dorchester, Kent and Wicomico counties to its NextGEN NextLEVEL in-person event at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay. NextGEN NextLEVEL was designed to help inspire and lead graduates into their young adult life, whether that’s pursuing college or career, and included a career fair, lunch with DJ Heat and a variety of workshops focused on education, career, life hacks and self-exploration.
“Despite many challenges, these remarkable students have achieved a major life goal,” said Nona Carroll, MBRT chief strategy officer and Next Generation Scholars program director. “We were excited to bring our recent graduates together one last time and give them some additional tools to help prepare them for what new amazing adventures await them post-graduation. This summer bridge program also provided an opportunity to bridge any gaps created by the pandemic in a fun and useful way.”
To assist those Next Generation Scholars still deciding their post-graduation path, NextGEN NextLEVEL hosted a career fair with local businesses that offered employment, apprenticeship and enrollment opportunities on the spot.
In addition, MBRT held several interactive workshops throughout the day. During the education sessions, graduates receive tips from current and recently-graduated college students on surviving their first year, facts about apprenticeships and internships, and discovered how to learn while working in a discussion about on-the-job training.
The career sessions included strategies to excel at a job, benefits of a public service career, how to present oneself for an interview and tips to start a business.
The life hacks sessions focused on the fact that life doesn’t come with instructions. Next Generation Scholars learned how to manage money when they don’t have a lot, what to do when their check engine light turns on, secrets to surviving on their own and the incredible power of small wins.
In the self-exploration sessions, students learned how asking for help can be the bravest thing they do, how to find harmony while seeking balance, and how to be honest with themselves along their journey of self-discovery.
During lunch, DJ Heat not only provided musical entertainment but also spoke to NextGEN NextLEVEL attendees about her education and career path. MBRT finished out the day by offering a diversity, equity and inclusion session to promote understanding and acceptance. Next Generation Scholars performed a stepping forward and back activity that demonstrated differences in backgrounds and showed a physical representation of different perspectives.
“Everything at this event has either inspired me or taught me to look more closely into the future,” said Kimberly Bartolon, a recent graduate of North Caroline High School who will be attending Chesapeake College in the fall. “I also learned to manage my time, my money and what I’m going to be doing while at college.”
“My favorite session was when we had a roundtable conversation with the college students where we got to ask questions and they told us everything,” said Rikia Cornish, a graduate of Cambridge-South Dorchester High School, who is attending Towson University in the fall to study psychology. “We had real-life conversations and they didn’t sugar coat anything. They let us know college is not like the movies; it’s real life and you have to be an adult and handle it.”
For 30 years, MBRT has been connecting the business community with local schools through its Maryland Scholars Speakers Bureau, and STEM Specialists in the Classroom programs. In 2017, MBRT added the Next Generation Scholars program, which provides funding through the Howard P. Rawlings Maryland Guaranteed Access Grant, administered by the Maryland Higher Education Commission, to enhance education and career awareness as well as college completion for high school students with a demonstrated financial need. The Guaranteed Access Grant provides an award that will help cover the cost of full-time study at a Maryland college or university for low-income families.
MBRT currently serves nearly 1,900 students in six high schools across five counties. The organization is one of several that partner with leadership and school counselors at select schools throughout the state to provide grade-specific services to ensure that students eligible for Next Generation Scholars graduate ready for their next steps in college, career and life.
Learn more about MBRT’s Next Generation Scholars program at www.mbrt.org/nextgen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.