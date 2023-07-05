ROCK HALL — Peyton Reiss showed herself to be an independent sort Sunday when she repeatedly shrugged off Ronnie Reiss’ commands, forcing the May Worm captain nicknamed “Reissee Cup” to rope the piling himself in order to complete his run in the boat docking contest.
According to the judges’ generous guesstimate, Ronnie Reiss stopped the timer about a second slower than 9-year-old Peyton in a father-daughter grudge match that highlighted the Waterman’s Day program.
Not surprisingly, Peyton won over the crowd instantly when, competing in the division for boats 30 to 39 feet, she bolted out of the chute at the Caroline Avenue Bulkhead.
She wore a short-sleeved T-shirt that read “Dock It Like A Girl” and a red-and-blue cowboy hat with white stars to underscore the patriotic theme of the festival that is held annually in Rock Hall.
Trace Kelley’s acoustic guitar rendition of the national anthem kicked off a full afternoon of games — anchor toss, crab pot pulling, boat docking and tube races — that celebrate the waterman’s way of life.
Competition is friendly and often between kinfolk, most of them having some claim to Rock Hall as their hometown.
While there are monetary awards, the more valued prize is bragging rights for a year. Many donate their winnings back to the Kent County Waterman’s Association.
This year’s event, held on July 2, drew a crowd that surpassed the previous record of 2,200 in gate receipts. Police Chief Bill Dempsey estimated an attendance of 3,000 on land, while workboats and small craft two deep, plus inflatables, anchored in the harbor.
There were no medical calls or reports of bad behavior, according to Dempsey, but that’s not to say that folks left without a story to tell.
Jake Ritter, crew on Capt. Matt Trainor’s No Doubt out of Perryville, averted injury thanks to the quick action of Jeff Baker on the dock.
Ritter lost his footing on the stern as he was attempting to toss the rope around a piling. He slid off the boat and into the grasp of Baker, who was able to stay upright and out of the water as both men slammed into the base of the judges platform.
Unharmed, Ritter was able to make a second run with Trainor.
The Kent County Waterman’s Association sponsors the all-afternoon event. Anchor toss and boat docking contests are the main draws, but the format of the event — traditionally smack dab in the middle of Rock Hall’s days-long celebration of Independence Day — continues to evolve.
Tube races for kids and crab pot pulling contests were added in 2019, before COVID put the kibosh on the event in 2020 and ‘21.
Last year, Layla Perry, then 9, was introduced as the first-ever honorary Little Miss Waterman’s Day.
She competed this year in the tube race, which she won, and the crab pot pulling contest with her father Justin, gaining the moniker of “Rock Hall Tough” in the latter.
Waterman’s Day is always held on a Sunday, a throwback to the time when men and women who make a living on the water were able to carve out a day of rest.
This year’s program lasted three and a half hours; the festival grounds were cleared before thunderstorms rolled through the area at about 7:30 p.m.
In the anchor toss for youth 12 and younger, Coalson Plato (32 feet) and his cousin Taylor Hare (25 feet, 6 inches) led the boys and girls, respectively.
Because of the large number of entries, each of the youth contestants had only one throw.
All contestants — boys and girls, men and women — threw the same heavy anchor.
Competition was fierce.
On the women’s side, Rachael Huebler of Pasadena and Lyndy Thompson of Tilghman Island tied for the lead, each with a throw of 36-6 on their second attempt, while Greta Sommers of Chestertown and Mary Huebler of Pasadena were locked into a tie for third at 36 feet even.
In an untraditional tie-breaker round, Mary Huebler emerged the winner with a throw of 39 feet. Thompson (37-0) was second and Rachael Huebler (36-0) was third.
Rock Hall native Bobby Plato, Alex Burton of Rock Hall and Todd Sauerwald of Sparrows Point, all previous winners, were the class of the men’s division. Plato (54-0) and Burton (52) flip-flopped last year’s finish, while Sauerwald (47) took third in the 10-man field.
It was an eclectic group that included recent Kent County High School graduate Will Goetz and Rusty Mench of Rock Hall, who would celebrate his 68th birthday the next day.
In tube races, the team of Jeff Baker and Layla Perry edged the team of Bobby Plato and nephew Chase Hare. Layla advanced to the finals after narrowly defeating her twin brother Liam, who was pulled by Ben Manley.
The highlight of the afternoon — as is always the case — was the boat docking contest. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three place-finishers in three categories.
Prize winners are listed here.
20 to 29 feet: Sam Joiner, Southpaw, first; and J.B. Walls, Bottom Line, second.
30 to 39 feet: Jake Jacobs, Outlaw, first; Mort Deckelman, The Rock, second; and Donnie Bayne, Miss Asheri, third.
40 feet and larger: Casey Schneck, Lori D, first; first; Joel Haggerty, SS Never Easy, second; and Don Pierce, Bri-Steff, third.
At the urging of the crowd, there were two grudge matches: Capt. Jake Jacobs (14.0) defeating Capt. Morty Deckelman (19.0) with his daughter Molly, 14, as crew in her Waterman’s Day debut; and Peyton Reiss besting her father Ronnie.
Brian Jones continued his long service as emcee, with help on the judges stand from Jimmy Reihl and Andrea Jacquette.
Rusty Mench returned to their longstanding spot as the official starter.
Each year, the Kent County Waterman’s Association awards scholarships to college-bound students.
The waterman’s association also supports the Rock Hall police department and fire company, oyster restoration projects and FallFest Run for Character 5K, among other beneficiaries.
On Sunday, Chuckie White, Reihl and Jacquette on behalf of the KCWA made a $10,000 donation to the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company. Chief Troy White was there to represent the fire company; the money will be put toward the purchase of a fire boat.
