Students and administrators of Visionquest Morningstar Academy in Woolford baked each cobblers and volunteered at the 21st annual Peach Festival in Preston. From left are Director of Education Susan McCandless, Malik Robinson, Damien Pena-Warrington, Allen Speed, Amari Smith, Program Administrator Emma Diaz and Drake Riley.
Andre Allen of A&A Clothing in Cambridge sells the caps he embroiders, as well as T-shirts, at the Peach Festival in Preston. He sends 10% of his proceeds back to his hometown Motzion in Jamaica to build a library.
Chris Farnell bags a quart of peaches from Heritage Orchard for a customer at the 21st annual Peach Festival Saturday, Aug. 12, in Preston.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Bethesda United Methodist Church member Wanda Prothero logs the number of peach-hungry folks crowding into the Preston fire hall Aug. 12.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Self-taught crochet crafter Ian Whaples creates fruit — including peaches — and sells them at the Peach Festival.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
A customer sporting a “Just Peachy” T-shirt purchases jewelry from one of the many vendors at the 21st annual Peach Festival.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Lori Buss-Morton, left, runs a brisk business at her booth selling $5 Paparazzi Jewelry during the 21st annual Peach Festival.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Young Lexi Watkins of Easton sells her handmade jewelry at the Peach Festival.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Dressed in peach-colored shirts, Linda and Robert Insley of Church Creek enjoy peach milkshakes with their lunch.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Glenn and Elaine Orem of Denton enjoy food and fellowship at the 21st annual Peach Festival hosted by Bethesda United Methodist Church in Preston.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
A generous scoop of peach ice cream sits atop a 4-inch square of peach cobbler at the Peach Festival Aug. 12 in Preston.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
A record crowd comes through the doors of the Preston fire hall to enjoy the Caroline County peach harvest Aug. 12.
PRESTON — By noon, the number of peach-hungry folks coming through the Preston fire hall door reached just over 830, according to official counter Wanda Prothero.
On a warm and sunny summer day, the parking lot looked more like the week before Christmas.
People from Caroline and surrounding counties crowded the hall for the 21st annual Peach Festival, sponsored by Bethesda United Methodist Church, held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Preston Volunteer Fire Company in Preston.
“This is our biggest one yet,” said Prothero, a member of Bethesda UMC.
Pastor Doug Lewis confirmed in a Monday, Aug. 14, interview the total count for the five-hour event was 1,100 people.
“Three hundred more than last year, which was 200 more than the year before,” he said. “So I told them if it continues to grow, we’re going to have to rent Madison Square Garden and just bring all those pies and peaches up north.”
The star menu item was a $5 bowl of homemade peach cobbler topped with a generous scoop of peach or vanilla ice cream, but other Eastern Shore fare, like scrapple or softshell crab sandwiches, burgers and peach milkshakes, was also popular.
Between bites, diners said the food was “really good” and “delicious.”
At the back of the hall Bethesda UMC, members and local peach growers were busy selling two varieties of fresh, juicy peaches.
Heritage Orchard’s Andrew Whaples said his indoor stand started out at 9 a.m. with over 55 half-bushels of peaches — that’s over 200 quarts — and had sold half of them by 11 a.m.
“We’ve picked more than ever before this season,” Whaples said, even with challenging weather conditions.
Church members made more than 40 cobblers in 8-inch square pans. Each pan yielded four squares volunteers popped in the bottom of paper bowls.
Also volunteering were students from Visionquest Morningstar Youth Academy in Woolford. Director of Education Susan McCandless said her team made 36 pans of cobbler.
About two dozen vendors sold a variety of goods, including pottery, Christmas decorations, jewelry, clothing, hats and candles.
Lewis said the highlight for him “as a pastor is people hung around. We had three long tables set up, and people would just sit there and talk and eat all afternoon.”
“So it was a very much a fellowship time — time for the community to get together,” Lewis said. “People had a chance to really get to see folks they haven’t seen in a while, and it was nice.”
