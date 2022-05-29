HURLOCK — Heard across the country and world at American military funerals and ceremonial activities, “Taps” is a piece of music that evokes real, raw emotion when remembering lives lost and time gone by.
The earliest reference to the song was in an 1891 U.S. Army drill regulation, though, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the song was most likely used unofficially before that for ceremonies, including the signal to end the work day.
Today, taps is used as the final call for American military funerals and the official song to signify the end of the day on U.S. military installations. The United States Congress adopted “Taps” as the National Song of Remembrance in 2012.
This Memorial Day at 3 p.m., “Taps” will be performed by Matt Fullerton of the Mid-Shore Community Band on the Star Democrat website and YouTube pages.
The Star Democrat spoke with Fullerton about the ceremonial tradition of “Taps,” his history as a musician and educator and the composition’s meaning in the music community.
What does playing such an important piece of music on Memorial Day mean to you?
I’m not sure words suffice. It’s more of a feeling you get when you reflect on the thousands upon thousands of men and women who have paid the ultimate price and made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. We can never really repay that debt. The best we can do is to pay homage by remembering their sacrifice and cherishing the freedoms they have procured and protected.
How long have you been playing the trumpet? Do you play other instruments?
I’ve been playing trumpet since about 1975 when I became the band director for Easton Middle School (1975-2005).
My original instrument was trombone, which I started playing in 1964. As band director I learned to play most of the traditional band instruments along the way in order to better teach my students the skills required of each one. So I play flute, clarinet, saxophone, french horn, tuba and drums in addition to trumpet and trombone.
What is the impact of music on days like Memorial Day, days where people pause to reflect?
It has been said that music begins where words end. I believe music allows us to reach deeper within ourselves for meaning that can’t be expressed in other ways. Though we may experience music collectively, the impact is personal and unique to the individual. The life experiences we bring with us will determine music’s impact upon us.
How long have you been playing for the Mid-Shore Community Band and what has that experience been like?
I am the founding director of the Mid-Shore Community Band. With the help of my wife Heather and many wonderful local musicians, we began the group in the fall of 2009. Our president, Craig Duerling has been president from the founding to the present and without him the band would not have become the success it has. He has been steadfast and resolute with respect to organizing and promoting our group (with the help of his wonderful wife, Nan).
I stepped away from the director’s podium after seven seasons to attend to family matters, nothing serious, mostly to be chauffeur to my kids playing sports. A few years later Heather and I were able to return to the band; her on flute and me filling in whatever section needed players.
I’ve recently returned to the trumpet section after a very successful stint in the saxophone section playing tenor. Our current director is E. J. Osterle, who is also the band director at Easton High. E. J. is an incredible director with the patience and attention to detail that has helped the band reach new heights of musicianship. MSCB performs free concerts around the tri-county area. We have been a mainstay at the Easton Elks Flag Day ceremony since 2010, played at Waterfowl Festival in Easton, Fourth of July in Cambridge, as well as performed concerts to raise money for area high school band programs. We did cease operations during the worst of COVID, but are back now and moving forward. For more information about the band including performance schedules, go to mscb.org.
Is there anything else you’d like to add?
Here’s hoping that during this busy weekend of barbecues, family gatherings and trips to the beach we each pause to think about those that made it possible.
