SALISBURY — Four regional authors have taken home medals from the Independent Publisher Book Awards.
Brent Lewis of Centreville received a silver medal in the national category for performing arts for his book “Stardust by the Bushel.” His book tells the history of Hollywood movie making on the Eastern Shore.
Joseph Koper of Easton received a gold medal for best regional nonfiction in the Mid-Atlantic for his debut, “The Isaiah Fountain Case.” The book deals with racial injustice in Talbot County. It follows Isaiah Fountain, an African American accused of raping a white girl in Talbot County in the early 20th century.
Husband and wife, Paul Awad and Kathryn O’Sullivan of Reston, Virginia, received a bronze medal for science fiction in the national category for their science fiction novel, “When Earth Shall Be No More.” The novel is the first volume in a planned trilogy. It follows an environmental scientist in parallel universes — one where she is on Earth and one where she on a spaceship following Earth’s destruction.
All three books were published by Secant Publishing, an independent publishing company located in Salisbury.
The Independent Publisher Book Awards, also known as the IPPY Awards, was founded in 1996. Its goal is “to recognize the deserving but often unsung titles published by independent authors and publishers, and bring them to the attention of booksellers, buyers, librarians, and book lovers around the world,” according to its website.
O’Sullivan said that it’s “wonderful” the IPPY Awards exist because there are a lot of independent publishers who work hard. Ron Sauder, the publisher at Secant Publishing, is one of those dedicated publishers, O’Sullivan said.
“Ron works really hard,” she said. “He’s a great collaborator.”
All four authors were surprised to learn they had won an award.
Lewis didn’t know that Sauder had entered “Stardust by the Bushel” to IPPY.
“I was overjoyed,” Lewis said. “I was shocked and surprised.”
This was Lewis’s re-entry into writing books. After writing three books, Lewis said he found himself doing other things like watermen story swaps and focusing on his blog.
“But I hadn’t written anything big in a while and I kind of felt like people had forgotten I wrote books,” Lewis said.
Originally, Lewis’ book was going to be about icons of the Eastern Shore. But, Lewis said he and Sauder narrowed the focus to movies.
“I’m a real pop culture guy, so it just seemed like the right combination for me,” he said.
Like Lewis, Koper, who hadn’t originally planned to write a book, was surprised to learn he had won a medal.
“My first thought was, ‘Gee I never thought I’d get the book published much less win an award for it,’” Koper said.
Koper stumbled over Isaiah Fountain’s case while reading another book. After not being able to find much more on the topic, he began researching at the library by looking at old newspapers. It wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that he decided to turn the research he had started doing into a book.
“At the time, it was a national story,” Koper said. “Nowadays no one knows anything about it.”
