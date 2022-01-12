EASTON — Regional county officials, including the emergency medical services departments of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties, the chief clinical officer of Choptank Community Health, and the chief medical officer of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health are requesting action by local residents to help alleviate the unprecedented strain that the current COVID-19 surge is placing on the area’s EMS personnel, frontline responders and hospitals.
In just the past two weeks, more than 5,500 confirmed COVID-19 infections have been reported in the five-county region — far exceeding the numbers seen over the two-year lifespan of this pandemic.
“This surge is predicted to last an additional 45 to 60 days and threatens to overwhelm our frontline health care providers and our health care system as a whole,” said Dr. William Huffner, chief medical officer for UM Shore Regional Health. “Increased numbers of hospitalizations and a shortage of available staffed beds have put tremendous strain on our hospitals and also on our emergency departments as patients needing to be admitted into our hospitals stay in the ED until a bed can be found.”
According to Huffner, over 70% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated, and fewer than 5% have received a COVID-19 booster shot.
Officials also noted the public should keep in mind that patients arriving for emergency care are triaged for care based on their degree of illness or injury, whether they come on their own or by ambulance.
“When bed shortages are severe, ambulances may be required to take patients to other facilities,” said Brian LeCates, director of Talbot County Emergency Medical Services. “This can take EMS units out of local communities for hours at a time, making them less available for appropriate 9-1-1 calls such as for heart attack, stroke and traffic accidents. We want to be sure that ambulance transport is available for urgent cases.”
Many hospitals and emergency departments across the region and the state are operating on yellow or red alerts, which are put in place when hospitals are overwhelmed by the volume of patients.
A yellow alert is initiated when a hospital's emergency department temporarily requests that it receive absolutely no patients in need of urgent medical care because they're experienced such an overwhelming overload. A red alert is initiated when a hospital has no ECG monitored beds available. The ECG beds include all inpatient critical care areas and telemetry beds for heart monitoring.
Some local hospitals have also initiated reroute alerts, which means that an ambulance is being held in the emergency department of a hospital because no bed is available and the patient can't be admitted. This alert does not replace yellow alerts.
“Our EMS system, hospitals and health care personnel are responding to these extraordinary circumstances and continue to meet the needs of our patients,” said Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, which coordinates the state’s EMS system. “EMS clinicians are available when you truly need them, but please make sure there is a true emergency before calling 9-1-1 or going to the ED.”
“We need help from the community to best utilize our limited healthcare resources,” said Megan Woytko, CRNP, chief clinical officer of Choptank Health. “Look for alternative testing opportunities, treat your mild symptoms at home, and do what you can to slow the spread. The more we can provide primary care services, the more we can keep patients out of the ED and better support our hospitals.”
Regional health experts are pleading for the community to help in this fight by doing the following:
- Do not go to a the emergency room just to obtain a COVID-19 test. Instead, go to an approved COVID-19 testing site (https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/symptoms-testing) or use a home test kit.
- Limit 9-1-1 EMS calls to true emergencies
- Contact your primary care provider or go to an Urgent Care center for illness that does not require emergency care
- Get vaccinated and/or receive the COVID-19 booster, and encourage others to do the same
- Wearing a well-fitting mask when in public. If you are concerned, or have high risk medical problems, wear a KN95 or N95 mask
- Practice social distancing and wash hand frequently
- Limit exposure to others, especially if there has been close contact with someone known to have COVID-19 or there are COVID-19 symptoms.
By following these guidelines, Eastern Shore residents can help decrease COVID-19 transmission and, in so doing, decrease the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
For more information about COVID-19 and related resources, visit or https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.