DENTON — The Caroline County Commissioners are considering extending the operation of the Midshore Regional Landfill in Ridgely beyond 2030. A public hearing is set for 6 p.m. April 4 in Room 111 of the Health and Public Services building, 403 S. 7th St., Denton, where Maryland Environmental Service will give a presentation.
Under the Midshore Solid Waste Agreement, four counties — Talbot, Caroline, Queen Anne’s and Kent — in partnership with MES agreed to secure land and host a regional solid waste management system for a 20-year period. Talbot hosted the regional landfill (Midshore I) from 1991-2010. The landfill moved to Caroline in 2011 (Midshore II) and is scheduled to close in 2030 with QA becoming the host county in 2031.
Under the agreement, MES’ role is to design, permit, finance, construct, operate and close Mid-Shore solid waste facilities and issue indebtedness and charge tipping fees to cover capital and operating costs. The counties must find and purchase property suitable for the landfill and transfer ownership to MES for the construction of the municipal solid waste disposal facility with an operating life of 20 years. If costs exceed revenues, the counties would have to pay a supplemental fee. To date, the counties have never had to pay a supplemental fee.
According to MES, new data shows capacity exists to keep the Caroline location open and operational through 2042 with the current permits. Projections show only three of the five permitted cells in the landfill will be constructed and full in 2030.
Through an additional vertical expansion, the site’s operating life could be extended another 8 years beyond 2042, MES said.
It is estimated, Caroline County would save at least $265,000 each year that Midshore II continues to operate beyond 2030.
Other considerations include the deferred debt service and the elimination of early closure expenses can be returned to the public through reduced tipping fee costs. Also, a portion of the savings could be returned to the county in exchange for hosting a landfill longer than the contractual obligation of 20 years.
An extension of the Midshore II service period beyond its contract end-date would result in a deferral and not a shortening of the required service periods for Queen Anne’s and Kent counties, MES noted.
The county must decide if it is willing to host the regional landfill beyond 2030 and, if so, for how long — 2042 on the planned footprint or 2050 with the increased height or something else. If Caroline is willing, then the four counties would need to agree and write a new memorandum covering the altered plan.
