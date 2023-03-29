MidShore Regional Solid Waste Facility

The MidShore Regional Landfill is located at 12236 River Road in Ridgely.

 

DENTON — The Caroline County Commissioners are considering extending the operation of the Midshore Regional Landfill in Ridgely beyond 2030. A public hearing is set for 6 p.m. April 4 in Room 111 of the Health and Public Services building, 403 S. 7th St., Denton, where Maryland Environmental Service will give a presentation.


