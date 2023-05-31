SOS Sink or Swim

SOS Sink or Swim will offer three two-week sessions of swimming lessons at the George Murphy Pool in Easton and the Bay Hundred Pool in St. Michaels. Shown in this 2021 file photo is a class of swim students.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ST. MICHAELS – SOS Sink or Swim will provide free swim lessons again this summer at Talbot County’s public pools located in Easton and St. Michaels. These free, “no-questions-asked” swim lessons focus on proper swim instruction, which is known to decrease the likelihood of childhood drowning by 88%, according to a Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine report.


