SOS Sink or Swim will offer three two-week sessions of swimming lessons at the George Murphy Pool in Easton and the Bay Hundred Pool in St. Michaels. Shown in this 2021 file photo is a class of swim students.
ST. MICHAELS – SOS Sink or Swim will provide free swim lessons again this summer at Talbot County’s public pools located in Easton and St. Michaels. These free, “no-questions-asked” swim lessons focus on proper swim instruction, which is known to decrease the likelihood of childhood drowning by 88%, according to a Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine report.
“Swimming is the only sport that can save lives and while it’s an essential life skill for all ages, it is critical for all of our children on the Eastern Shore to know how to swim and to be safe in the water,” says SOS Sink or Swim co-founder and council president Elizabeth Moose.
There are three two-week sessions of swimming lessons offered between late June through early August at the George Murphy Pool in Easton and the Bay Hundred Pool in St. Michaels. The program is administered by the Talbot County Parks & Recreation which also provides trained instructors and lifeguards at each pool. Lessons are tailored to age groups and skill levels – as children learn and master various swimming skills, they move into stroke development. SOS Sink or Swim also offers Junior Lifeguard Training.
Because the Chesapeake Bay has more than 3,000 miles of shoreline and 600 miles are located in Talbot County, SOS Sink or Swim’s mission is crucial. All children, aged 18 months to 18 years, are eligible to sign-up. Classes fill up fast, so be sure to register your child as soon as possible by visiting sossinkorswim.org, talbotcountymd.myrec.com, or emailing parks@talbotcountymd.gov.
Since 2014, SOS Sink or Swim has provided over 7,000 lessons to children and some adults. Through charitable donations and community partner support, the organization is dedicated to ensuring every child on the Eastern Shore has access to free swimming lessons.
The program is docked at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum which serves as its fiscal sponsor. To learn more or to donate to SOS Sink or Swim, visit sossinkorswim.org.
