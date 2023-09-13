Reichart steps down as Greensboro mayor

Kevin Reichart
GREENSBORO — Kevin Reichart stepped down as mayor of Greensboro, two months short of the town election.
The town of Greensboro announced his resignation via social media Wednesday, Sept. 6. Vice Mayor Robert Harrison, appointed by Reichart, will act as interim mayor until the election on Nov. 7.
“We thank Kevin for his time and dedication to the town,” the post stated. “We wish him well.”
Reichart had served as mayor since 2019.
“He just had some other opportunities,” Town Manager Tammy Kelledes said Sept. 7. “He decided his term was up in November anyway, so he’s only falling short a couple months.”
At the conclusion of the town meeting Sept. 8, Vice Mayor Robert Harrison said, “I just want to thank him for his service that he provided to the town on the town’s behalf.
Town Commissioner David Spencer said he spent two years working with Reichart. “He did a good job and was very community-oriented, and I wish him nothing but the best.”
Harrison added that Reichart had accomplished the goals he had set, and “got a lot done.”
On the town’s Facebook page, CASA of Caroline posted, “Thank you for everything done over your (tenure) as Greensboro Mayor.”
“Kevin was a great mayor,” Joy Hignutt posted.
