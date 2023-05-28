EASTON — From her many friends and former colleagues, the superlatives flowed easily: Brilliant, beautiful, funny, amazing, fun-loving, remarkable, fearless, gracious, encouraging.
Anne Stinson was one of a kind, larger than life, a red-headed force of nature.
The longtime former reporter, editor and columnist for The Star Democrat, died Sunday, May 21, at her home in Easton. She was 96.
A native of Emmitsburg, the popular writer made her indelible mark here with her stories of life on the Eastern Shore, personal recollections and “Nature Notes” column during her 40-year career in journalism.
She was a “force of nature,” her daughter Bess Gillelan said.
Anne Marie Stinson Gillelan Goodspeed was born August 20, 1926, “at the foot of the mountains in Frederick County,” she told former Star Democrat reporter Greg Maki in 2010. “As I always say, I was born in the hills between showers, a half an hour before milking time.”
She was the middle child of five sisters and one young brother, the daughter of Frances Aurelia Kerrigan Stinson and Dr. Oscar Henry Stinson.
Stinson “got into journalism at a later age than a lot of people do,” her former colleague Vince Rinehart said. “And by the time that I arrived at the Star Democrat in 1976, she was already an experienced writer whom we all looked up to — she wrote so beautifully. She was also a terrific editor and mentor.”
In 1980, Rinehart moved onto to a 36-year career at the Washington Post, but he and Stinson remained friends. He remembered her as “a careful and gracious editor who gave you encouragement as well as strong editing of your stories.”
“She had a combination of elegance and strength,” he said.
Star Democrat Editor Emeritus Denise Riley said, “She always had the most incredible vocabulary; she just knew everything. Ann was one of the most intelligent women I’ve ever known. She could write beautifully. She painted. She played musical instruments. She could sing. And she was redhaired and beautiful besides.”
“I feel so bad about her passing,” Riley said, who had known Stinson from the early 1970s. “She was just an incredible person.”
“Anne Stinson was a remarkable woman — brilliant, beautiful, funny and fun loving, and fearless,” former Managing Editor Barbara Sauers wrote in an email.
“It was a privilege to know her as a writer, editor and book reviewer, but mostly as a dear friend,” Sauers wrote. “She was incredibly talented, supportive and a believer in holding to standards.”
“She always struck me as somebody who just had an insatiable appetite for life,” Sports Editor William Haufe said. “She was very passionate about writing. She was just very passionate about life in general, her family, her friends and her grandchildren.”
Famed local writer Helen Chappell said her good friend was “a lady to her fingertips and a grand old broad.”
“She was larger than life,” Chappell said. “I adored her. She just changed my life for the better.”
Stinson attended St. Joseph’s College for two years, then married G. Howard Gillelan of Baltimore in 1945 and moved to his hometown, where she resided until 1973.
While raising her first two children in the 1950s, she modeled for art student classes and studied painting at the Maryland Institute College of Art. She also found time to sing in the chorus of Baltimore Civic Opera and perform in leading song-and-dance roles in amateur Baltimore theater productions.
After her youngest child went to school, she returned to college, earning a bachelor’s degree in history from Goucher College in 1970.
“I always like to think that my junior year took 22 years,” she said in 2010.
She and her family soon moved to Talbot County. In 1973, she became editor of the Dorchester Community News (now the Dorchester Star).
Stinson fell in love with Dorchester County and was fascinated by how different its people were from those in Talbot County. “And that’s when I really started doing the part of reporting that I loved most, the waterman’s role.”
When The Star Democrat became a daily newspaper in 1975, Stinson made the move to the newsroom in Easton.
“I did a lot of the same things I had been doing in Dorchester, which was going out with the watermen, with the trappers, writing about tonging and dredging for oysters, crab potting and trot-lining for crabs, and fishing,” she said in 2010.
“I’ve spent most of the years at The Star Democrat, with the occasional lapse of sanity when I went to work as a press secretary for a congressman,” Stinson said.
Four years after her switch to Easton, her 33-year marriage to G. Howard Gillelan ended in divorce in 1979.
Stinson started The Star Democrat’s Weekend section and began her popular “Nature Notes” column.
“She was beloved for her Sunday Nature Notes column,” Sauers wrote. “Any time she took some well-deserved time off, there would be the inevitable calls of concern that we had discontinued her column. Never! Readers let us know how much they looked forward to learning the latest adventures found in her own garden, her wonderful tips and the tales of critters who found refuge there.”
“I’ve got a whole folder of letters that were sent to her, (each) thanking her for a wonderful piece and how it warmed their hearts, and they just absolutely adored her for her (writing),” Gillelan said.
Her humor, down-to-earth style and “gorgeous descriptions of nature” impressed readers, Gillelan said. “And, oh yes, she loved a creepy crawly story.”
She also worked for a time as editor of the Record Observer, based in Centreville.
Stinson remarried in 1988, and she and her husband John Goodspeed moved back to Baltimore. She was a freelance writer for the Baltimore Sun and Evening Sun, as well as a theater reviewer for many regional publications.
She moved back to Easton in 1990, writing her Nature Notes column until 2010, and retiring at the age of 84. Her beloved husband had passed away in 2006. After a brief hiatus, she resumed writing her column between 2013 and 2016.
“A writer is what I want to be and is what I always have wanted to be,” Stinson said.
“She was an amazing lady, and I would like to be half as good a writer as she was,” said Angela Price, managing editor of The Star Democrat.
“She took her writing very seriously, and she had a deep passion for it, and that’s why she did it for so long,” Haufe said. “Anything she wrote about was informative, with a certain style, and she always put her heart into it.”
“I worked with her in putting together several Waterfowl Festival supplements,” Sauers wrote. “In those days, Anne would arrive with a big box of photos separated by dividers that corresponded with each story she wrote. It took weeks of preparing and planning, and Anne made the layout job so much easier because she was so highly organized.”
Stinson’s favorite column described her infatuation with an unusual sculpture.
“In 1996, none of her children (or husband) were surprised when she brought home a bronze gorilla from the Waterfowl Festival after being smitten by the life-size ape, Ishmael, created by sculptor Bart Walter. Nicknamed Bubba, he became part of the family, an object for little girls to climb over in her living room in a converted chicken house she called the Palais des Poulets,” Stinson’s children shared.
Stinson’s visits to the newsroom were memorable.
“She was always so vibrant,” Haufe said. After emerging from her convertible, and entering the building, “she would walk down the hall, wearing high heels and sunglasses, and I’ll be (danged) if I ever wanted to get in her way.”
“All she needed was a big, fur stole around her neck, and she’d look like she fell out of Hollywood,” he said.
“Her occasional visits to the newsroom were always kind of an event, either because she came with a big stack of books for us or some new story to tell,” Maki wrote.
“She was a special person and so well-liked by people at The Star Democrat,” Riley said.
“She was sophisticated, like a movie-from-the-1940s sophisticated,” said Greg Couteau, who was a Star Democrat reporter for 10 years starting in 1978. “She knew literature, she knew art. She knew all those sort of things that not everybody does.”
Even more memorable were the parties and get-togethers, when she and Goodspeed entertained the younger reporters and “held court,” Couteau said.
At 5 o’clock, the couple would make martinis and serenade each other or guests with their jazz renditions, Goodspeed at the piano and Stinson playing bass on a “gut bucket.”
“When she wanted to have a good time, she had a really good time,” Haufe said.
A free spirit, “she always had to have a convertible,” Gillelan said. She once had a a robin’s-egg blue VW convertible, which, to Stinson, was “a blank canvas that needed paint.” So Stinson painted “angels based on Old Masters’ works of art she had studied in art school.”
Chappell crossed an item off her bucket list when, several years ago, she and Stinson decided to ride in Easton’s St. Patrick’s Day parade as “barbarian queens.”
“She sewed us up these green, glittery caftans, and we wore these rhinestone tiaras and sat in the back of her Olds 88 convertible, throwing candy to the crowd. Everybody seemed to enjoy it,” Chappell said. “It was the most fun I’ve ever had.”
“That was the kind of person she was,” Chappell said. “She just changed my life for the better. She changed a lot of people’s lives for the better.”
Stinson chose to donate her body to the State Anatomy Board in Baltimore for medical training.
The family will hold a private celebration of her life, but would encourage herfriends to donate in her memory to:
• Talbot Hospice, whose nurses and aides provided care for her at home;
• Talbot County Garden Club for maintenance of the Talbot Historical Society Garden; or
• any Democrat who can beat any Republican.
