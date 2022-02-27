QUEENSTOWN – Attorney Kevin Karpinski’s third-party investigation into Queen Anne’s County Animal Services found no evidence of sexual harassment at the managerial level while it did acknowledge operational deficiencies, many that he said have since been addressed.
Karpinski said it was his opinion that the county has made substantial improvements at the shelter. While it was unfortunate the shelter’s transition to county management occurred at the beginning of the pandemic, he said it is reasonable to conclude that also contributed to some of the supply shortages that occurred.
The 10-page report, submitted to the county commissioners Tuesday, Feb. 22, was initiated in February following claims by former staff member Sarah Collins against the shelter’s director, Ramon Villatoro. Copies of Karpinski’s report are available by request through the county commissioners office by contacting County Administrator Todd Mohn. Villatoro is currently on administrative leave, Mohn said.
Collins repeated many of her accusations before the commissioners during the Feb. 8 meeting.
Karpinski interviewed 16 people, including all current QACAS employees and several former staff members. Collins declined to be interviewed as part of the investigation.
Beyond operational concerns, the investigation refuted claims of leaked information and sexual misconduct, concluding the county had appropriately handled staff complaints in a timely manner.
Karpinski said, in his view, the most significant challenge facing QACAS is a “lack of confidence” in Villatoro by his staff — though the majority of employees who expressed concerns no longer work at the shelter.
“There was clearly a gap in knowledge regarding the County’s policies and procedures and how AWL (Animal Welfare League, the nonprofit formerly contracted to run the shelter for the county) functioned,” Karpinski wrote.
The report identified one accusation of Villatoro making advances towards a former employee, though an interview with said employee “confirmed that no inappropriate conduct occurred during her tenure at the shelter.”
While the report does not specify which operational procedures fell short, it does confirm there were certain deficiencies in May 2021, a month before Collins initially contacted the commissioners. Citing 15 actions made by county management, including senior county leadership liaison Connie Toulson’s assignment to the shelter, a new payroll system, new outside drop kennel improvements, the purchase and installation of additional cat kennels, and a euthanasia review process, Karpinski said, “progress is clearly being made.”
He added, employee concerns “fortunately ... served as a catalyst for significant improvements at the shelter.”
Mohn confirmed multiple instances of outstanding bills from Animal Services, including those that briefly canceled different shelter services. In a Feb. 8 email, Mohn said all of the department’s invoices are “now up to date and paid or scheduled for payment.”
“There is always room for improvement,” Karpinski said in his Feb. 22 memorandum. “However, the suggestion that the county has not attempted to fundamentally improve operations at the shelter is simply not borne out by the record.”
Karpinski’s report found no evidence that Human Resources or county commissioners leaked any confidential information to Villatoro about complaints against him.
However, saying a former employee was “very vocal” about writing the commissioners, Karpinski noted “it was common knowledge at the shelter that a complaint letter had been sent ....”
Karpinski said shelter management became aware “to some extent” of issues raised as the county became more involved in the shelter’s operations, adding in his professional experience, “it is impossible to maintain absolute confidentiality about complaints” once questions are asked.
Karpinski also noted a “thorough review” of employee time records revealed that the employee who alleged inaccuracies in her timecard was not underpaid.
Pointing to an accountability board established in 2021 by the county and the trap-neuter-release program instituted by the commissioners earlier this month, Karpinski said he expects the number of QACAS euthanasias to go down.
“Humane care and treatment of animals is the fundamental mission of the animal shelter,” Karpinski said. “Unfortunately, there are times when treatment is no longer a viable option and an animal needs to be euthanized. The decision to euthanize an animal is (and should be) a very difficult decision and there is room for intellectual disagreement about when euthanasia is appropriate.”
According to QACAS records, the shelter had a 90% live-release rate in 2021.
Karpinski’s report concluded by making several recommendations for the county to consider, based largely on staff interviews.
And though supply shortages had been addressed, he recommended the county analyze the policies and processes for ordering supplies and medicine “to mitigate any further issues.”
Karpinski also recommended additional training on the shelter’s new timekeeping system; conducting a review for staff of county policy and procedure; implementing executive level management and team building to improve staff morale; and evaluating staffing levels.
According to Mohn, Queen Anne’s County Animal Services currently employs 10 full-time staff members in addition to several part-time workers.
