CENTREVILLE — None of Maryland State Police troopers who interacted with the Delaware man who died in custody at the Centreville Barrack last January will face charges of criminal wrongdoing.
Armar Clemente Womack, 64, died of a heart attack after experiencing a series of seizures as a result of a drug overdose on Jan. 21, 2022, according to the investigative report by the Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s Office. Womack was arrested earlier in the evening on drug possession charges and placed in a holding cell at the Centreville Barrack, where he ingested cocaine and began having seizures and hallucinations before losing consciousness and ultimately suffering cardiac arrest.
After reviewing the investigative report, Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney Lance Richardson declined to pursue criminal charges against any of the troopers involved in what he termed a “very unfortunate incident.”
The IDD released its 34-page report to the public on Friday, Jan. 6, as required by law within 30 days after the state’s attorney declines to file charges.
Under the heading of Factual Findings, the investigation lays out a detailed timeline of the events of Jan. 21, 2022, culled from review of the autopsy report, video and audio recordings, officers’ written reports, photographs and measurements and interviews with witnesses. A summary of those findings follows.
Tfc. Branden Carroll reported stopping Womack’s black Cadillac CTS about 7:30 p.m. on US 301 near Maryland 544 after noticing it driving unusually slowly and crossing the white line onto the shoulder several times. Tfc. Corey Thomas joined him as backup officer.
Carroll wrote he could smell marijuana, and when he told Womack what he smelled, Womack handed Carroll a baggie of suspected marijuana. He asked Womack to get out of the car, which he did without putting it into park. Womack had to run back to the car and jump in to stop the car and turn it off. While Carroll was entering Womack’s information into his computer, he told Womack several times not to walk into the road.
Carroll searched Womack’s car and found a black scale containing trace amounts of what a roadside test indicated was cocaine. At that point, Carroll arrested Womack based on the scales and the suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana.
Thomas read Womack his Miranda rights at 7:46 p.m. The troopers asked Womack if he had other drugs on him and told him he would be strip searched at the barracks. Thomas’ body camera shows Womack handcuffed, walking and getting into Carroll’s patrol car. They arrived at the barracks at 8:25 p.m., where four more troopers were present — Sgt. Brian Curley. Cpl. Gregory Smith, Tpr. Joseph Sheldon and Tpr. Brian Maranto.
Curley was the duty officer, whose job it is to monitor any prisoners in the cells, the report noted.
Womack is shown on camera walking into the barracks under his own power. The report said he “swayed slightly but was able to walk fairly normally.”
About 8:30 p.m., Carroll searched Womack, who appeared compliant and responsive to instructions. Carroll searched every pocket of Womack’s pants, even turning them inside out. He did not check Womack’s mouth, although he said he thought he had and typically would.
Carroll’s written report said he then did field sobriety tests on Womack, who had trouble focusing his eyes, following instructions and walking in a straight line. Carroll said he stopped the third test so Womack wouldn't injure himself after he had problems with his balance. He wrote Womack admitted to using cocaine and marijuana about an hour prior and drinking one beer. Womack was taken back to the cell.
At 8:56 p.m., troopers took Womack to a different room for an alcohol breath test. He was not handcuffed and walking under his own power. He was in that room for about half an hour, and most of the time Carroll and Curley were with him. Womack can be seen on camera reaching into his mouth and also putting his left hand in and out of his left pocket. The report contains a screenshot showing Womack removing something from his mouth. A trooper standing next to him appears to be doing paperwork and is looking in a different direction.
Carroll took Womack back to his cell about 9:33 p.m., then went to do paperwork.
The cell camera shows Womack sitting and moving normally. About five minutes later Smith went into the cell. Smith’s report says he told Womack he was a drug recognition expert and asked to do an evaluation. Womack declined. Then Smith asked to check Womack’s eyes, which he allowed. Smith noted Womack had dilated pupils and displayed jerky eye movement, which can be a symptom of drug use. Smith left Womack alone in the cell about 9:40 p.m. A minute or so later, Womack can be seen taking an item from his left pants pocket and putting it in his mouth. About 9:47 p.m., Womack removed the item from his mouth and put it back into his pants pocket. (After Womack's death, a translucent baggie containing a reddish-brown substance was found in his pants pocket and tested positive for trace amounts of cocaine.)
About 9:50 p.m., Womack began showing signs of physical distress, the report said. The video shows him stand up, look out the window of the cell door, then lose his balance and stagger back to the bench. He used a hand on the wall to brace himself. He sat normally for three more minutes, then staggered to the door and back to the bench again. Sitting on the bench, he appeared normal, holding and sipping water from a cup.
Just before 10 p.m., Womack began to shake. A couple minutes later, he tried to get up but fell to the floor in a seated position, the report said. He was still shaking. After about 30 seconds, Womack scooted forward and began kicking the door. After about 10 seconds, he stopped kicking and his upper body had tremors. A minute later he lay all the way on the floor. At 10:04 p.m., Smith opened the door and spoke with Womack for about 15 seconds.
After Smith left, Womack scooted back to the door, sat up and began kicking it again. The video shows he briefly fell back to the floor, his eyes rolling back in his head. Then he sat up and began kicking the door again. He appeared to be shouting. Both Smith and Carroll said Womack said his cell was on fire.
Womack was “gesticulating wildly with his arms.” After about 30 seconds he slid back down on the floor. After he stopped kicking and shouting, Womack pounded on the door with his fist for almost two minutes. Then he sunk onto the floor, curled toward the door where he remained for about eight minutes. He was having twitches and tremors in his hands, and he was breathing, the report said.
During that time, Sheldon and Carroll went to the duty officer area, where Sheldon could see Womack laying on the floor and heard him tapping on the door. Carroll reported he went to the cell and asked through the slit if Womack was OK, to which he said Womack replied, “Yes, sir.” Both Carroll and Thomas said Curley and Smith were monitoring the cameras.
About 18 minutes after Womack first fell to the floor, the video shows him apparently having another seizure. A trooper appeared at the door about 20 seconds after Womack began seizing and opened the door about 20 seconds after that. The trooper looked down at Womack and appeared to be talking to him, but did not touch him. The trooper left and a minute late Smith appeared and touched Womack on the side a couple of times. Womack did not appear to move, and Smith left the cell.
The report noted this appears to be when Curley called for EMS. Dispatch records show the call was made at 10:19 p.m. Curley and Sheldon stood near the open cell door for the next nine minutes, waiting for EMS. They did not enter the cell. Womack remained on the floor, breathing but not moving.
Then Smith went back into the cell and patted Womack on the arm. He stood near Womack for the next seven minutes, talking with Sheldon and looking at his phone. One of the troopers checked Womack’s pulse about 10:34 p.m.
The first paramedic arrived outside the barracks at 10:34 p.m., and Womack began having seizures again.
Paramedics with with an ambulance, stretcher and more supplies arrived at 10:38 p.m. A paramedic said Womack had a strong pulse and was taking strong breaths.
When Womack was being rolled out on the stretcher, about 10:42 p.m., paramedics noticed he had stopped breathing. They tried to resuscitate him, found he had no pulse and started chest compressions, which they continued in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
Womack’s heart never restarted. He was declared dead at the hospital at 11:44 p.m. The emergency room doctor declined to give an opinion as to whether Womack would have had an increased chance of survival with earlier treatment for overdose.
The investigation focused on Curley and Smith, who investigators determined had “acts or omissions” with enough connection to Womack’s death to meet the standard of a “police-involved death.”
Investigators analyzed all the elements that could be considered for charges of reckless endangerment, involuntary manslaughter, impairment of physical evidence or misconduct in office.
Both men’s reports were filed about six weeks after the incident and within an hour of each other, and there are variances between the reports and what is visible in the video footage, investigators noted.
For example, Curley called Womack’s behavior calm, when the video showed him shouting and pounding on the door. After Womack was on the floor, Smith described him as “in a calm state” and “resting.”
Neither man noted anything about Womack’s initial seizures. However, investigators couldn’t determine whether they actually saw them.
The report also noted problems with Curley’s call to the barracks commander the night of the incident.
“Sgt. Curley claimed that within 30 seconds of Mr. Womack falling to the floor, he sent troopers in to assist him and called EMS. In fact the time period was 18 minutes. Sgt. Curley also said that the troopers actively assisted Mr. Womack into the recovery position, when in fact troopers did not move or reposition him,” investigators wrote.
Richardson received the IID report Nov. 15 and notified the Attorney General’s Office of his decision not to pursue criminal charges in a Dec. 7 letter to Dana Mulhauser, IID chief.
In making his determination, he briefly described what happened, noting, “unfortunately Tfc. Carroll missed a small package of cocaine which ultimately was ingested by Mr. Womack and caused his demise. Apparently Mr. Womack surreptitiously hid a small bag of cocaine in his mouth, ingesting the substance. This fact is important because none of the law enforcement officers were aware that Mr. Womack had ingested CDS while in police custody. Mr. Womack walked into the barrack under his own power and no medical issues were initially apparent. Mr. Womack stood and moved normally. Mr. Womack admitted using both marijuana and cocaine but typically these substances are not responsible for the vast majority of fatal overdoses which result from heroin and fentanyl ingestion.”
Richardson went on to write that when Curley and Smith realized Womack was experiencing a serious medical issue they called EMS.
In considering the inconsistencies between Curley’s report and the video, Richardson wrote, “I believe Sgt. Curley’s attention was divided by a number of distractions required by the demands of duty officer and as stated in the investigation several of Mr. Womack’s seizures were subtle in nature and if a person’s attention was not trained on the monitors they could have been overlooked.”
He noted the investigators opined in the report “that the camera views the troopers were monitoring were possibly too small for the seizures to be visible.”
He called Womack’s death “a culmination of multiple cumulative oversights which created a medical emergency that none of these troopers expected.”
Richardson praised the IID investigation as “thorough and objective throughout.”
While the IDD report said evidence potentially provided some evidence the reports were not an honest representation of the details, Richardson noted, the report also said, “a factfinder might also determine that the variances were not significant enough to rise to the level required by the statute, or might emphasize the fact that the variances were omissions in the name of brevity rather than mischaracterizations written ‘with the intent to deceive.’”
