DENTON — Scales slithering and tongues darting delighted a capacity crowd of children at the Caroline County Public Library “Reptiles Wonders” program Monday, July 31, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Denton. There was even a 25-foot yellow snake that six adults had to hold to pass around the squealing crowd.
Children’s librarian Mina Pincus said, “We had over 150 children and around 50 adults. Everyone knows ‘Reptile Wonders’ and Mr. Brian. We had him come last year, and it draws a crowd. We don’t often get to touch 200 pound turtles or albino pythons. It is a fun program and a perennial favorite in Caroline County. This has been our biggest program so far this year. We really like Mr. Brian, and this was a huge turnout.”
They reached capacity and had to turn around 20 kids away.
Brian Kristal, the owner of Reptile Wonders in Westminster, is clearly having a ball as an educator. He has a degree in animal science and natural resource management. He mixes humor with story telling and science. The kids don’t even know they are learning as they pet the different animals. He talks about what the eat and if they are nocturnal. There was a bit of PT Barnum infusing the event. Kristal starts small and then goes huge. The kids have to be shushed often.
“I love educating the people about animals with hands-on programs. By letting people touch and see and feel, they can learn a lot more about the animals around them and how complex the environment is all around them. I am a traveling nature center. I bring everything to them,” Kristal said.
He has two assistants — his children. Theodore Kristal, 12, and Josephine Kristal, 10, were dressed in khakis like the crocodile hunter Steve Irwin.
Theodore said, “The best part is we get to hold the animals.”
Monitor lizards, bearded dragons, pythons and giant tortoises were all passed around. There was a green runway the kids encircled as the Kristals brought the animals out of black plastic boxes.
The library has other programs coming up, like the National Aquarium is presenting “Mysterious and Dangerous Creatures of the Sea” at 2 p.m. Aug. 3, which will take place at the Union UMC in Federalsburg.
