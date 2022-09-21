FEDERALSBURG — More than a 100 citizens gathered in Federalsburg Town Hall Sept. 19 to have their questions answered by AquaCon lawyer Ryan Showalter. Maryland Department of the Environment representatives attended via Zoom along with about 20 other people. The crowd wanted answers about the proposed 17.5 acre salmon farming facility on the Frank Adams Industrial Park that will discharge 2.3 million gallons of water a day into the Marshyhope Creek.
Mayor Kim Abner and the Town Council sat mostly in silence as around 50 pre-submitted questions on biological, engineering and hydrology topics were fielded by Showalter. After an hour, the crowd became more outspoken. At the end, an informal vocal tally was taken among those gathered and most opposed the development.
According to AquaCon’s website, it “is taking a leading role in creating state of the art land-based facilities for production of fully sustainable Atlantic salmon in the U.S.” The AquaCon team operates 70 recirculating aquaculture system facilities around the world.
AquaCon states its design “is focused on sustainability, salmon welfare and achieving the lowest possible carbon footprint.” The company promises high quality seafood produced close to consumer markets.
MDE must issue permits for the local project to move forward. Both AquaCon and the town of Federalsburg are awaiting these permits.
“The use of groundwater to supply 2.3 million gallons of water/day to the purge tanks will mean a continuous discharge of cool, freshwater into the brackish, tidal waters of the Marshyhope Creek. The applicant has stated previously that the discharge would represent 8-15% of the flow of the Marshyhope Creek. The Marshyhope Creek at the proposed point of discharge is a narrow waterbody being approximately 225 feet in width at mean high water. The width and volume of the creek would be less during low tide and especially under any periodic extreme low tides,” states the MDE Permit.
One proponent of the project was Ron James, who is 70 and grew up in Federalsburg.
“Construction is going to bring thousands of jobs. And 150 people are going to get good paying jobs in Federalsburg. As he (Showalter) said the runoff, purge water, is going to be better than the river water. And you know people think about the sturgeon like this is the only river. I have the sturgeon report. Sturgeon run from Canada to Florida. This is not the only place. There might be three in the river. You got a look at a few sturgeon versus feeding the whole United States with food,” James said.
“This is going to be a bigger tax revenue than anything else in Caroline County. There is going to be enough taxes I’ve heard from the County Commissioners to pay the school budget every year,” he continued. James was the only vocal supporter in the room.
Is farm raised protein a blessing or a curse? Things like bacteria, waste and fins and tails have to go somewhere, opponents said. Showalter did his best defending these issues.
“There will be no sludge from this facility. There will be a dry fertilizer that would be available for farmers to purchase,” said Showalter.
One woman created a petition against the project.
“It is a, ‘Say No To AquaCon’ petition I have spread across the entire Eastern Shore because that is who it going to impact. Not just Federalsburg. It is going to flow to the Nanticoke, which is going to flow into the Chesapeake Bay. I know social media. I know the internet. Let me get a petition started. Right now it is up 107,” said Taylor Morton of Federalsburg. “We need more voices now than ever. If you don’t like it, write to your local politicians, write to your county. I have reached out to Hogan’s office and Andy Harris’ office. You have to make it a political issue for people to pay attention. We are a small town, and I feel like that is why AquaCon picked us thinking people wouldn’t speak up. But we are a connected town.”
All kinds of concerns were voiced about where the water is going to come from to supply the factory with 2.3 million gallons a day. Showalter said two aquifers would be targeted. The surface one that farmers use for watering their crops and the much deeper Patapsco. Aquifers are like layers of cake with denser layers and more porous layers holding water.
Also of concern was how that water was going to affect the river’s ecology and the endangered Atlantic sturgeon population that breeds downstream. Naturally the river floods from time to time, and some citizens raised concern about how the river could handle an additional 2.3 million gallons a day.
Showalter spoke to the temperature and salinity and ultra violet cleansed output as cleaner than the Marshyhope itself. He spoke of the purging process toward the end of the salmon’s life as getting rid of geosmin by flushing them with fresh water for nearly a week. Geosmin is a bicyclic alcohol residue that leaves an earthy musty odor.
At the end of the meeting, the energy of the crowd seemed feisty and disgruntled.
“It is hard to tell because the details keep changing with this project. From one meeting to the next, we are not sure what is being proposed. It is smoke and mirrors,” said ShoreRivers Choptank Riverkeeper and Director of River Keeper Programs Matt Pluta.
“It is ahead of its time. We don’t need to be guinea pigs. The sturgeon aren’t guinea pigs. You know we need to pump the breaks on this. Pull it back,” Pluta said.
For comparison, another RAS (recirculating aquaculture system) giant salmon farm near Miami called Atlantic Sapphire lost 800,000 fish when the fish blocked the filtration pipe at the bottom of the tank. In September 2020, there was catastrophic fire to another Atlantic Sapphire fish farm in Denmark.
One hurdle for AquaCon is fiscal; they have only raised $10 million on a $300 million dollar project, said one member of the audience.
With the war in Ukraine tightening markets in Europe, the pool of available capital is drying up, according to Will Wrightson, a hedge fund manager who lives on the Eastern Shore.
Kenneth Heesh, president of Concerned Citizens of Northern Dorchester County, wrote in an email, “The articles point out that investors are backing away from salmon farming and not only because of the fire. So, the question becomes, where is AquaCon getting their backing? As was mentioned last night, there may be federal and state funding available, but, even so, the majority of the $300,000,000 that AquaCon says the plant will cost must come from the private sector. I don’t believe they have the backing needed or are likely to get it in the near (3 -5 years).”
The discussion included jobs, odor control, sturgeon, groundwater, waste management and permits.
