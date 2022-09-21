FEDERALSBURG — More than a 100 citizens gathered in Federalsburg Town Hall Sept. 19 to have their questions answered by AquaCon lawyer Ryan Showalter. Maryland Department of the Environment representatives attended via Zoom along with about 20 other people. The crowd wanted answers about the proposed 17.5 acre salmon farming facility on the Frank Adams Industrial Park that will discharge 2.3 million gallons of water a day into the Marshyhope Creek.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.