Urban planning consultant Peter Johnston guides a joint working session of the Denton Planning Commission and Town Council, as they began updating the town’s 2010 Comprehensive Plan Monday, Feb. 6, at the Wharves of Choptank Visitor and Heritage Center.
DENTON — The Denton Planning Commission has completed its revisions to the 2010 Denton Comprehensive Plan and is now inviting public review of the Draft 2020 Denton Comprehensive Plan.
The 2020 Denton Comprehensive Plan serves as a strategic roadmap outlining the long-term vision and objectives for the development and growth of town, according to Sarah Todd, Denton director of Planning and Codes. The primary goal of the Draft Plan is to create a sustainable and thriving community, addressing crucial issues, such as efficient land use, infrastructure planning, community facilities and services, affordable housing, historic preservation and natural resource conservation.
The Planning Commission has identified priorities and strategies to improve residents’ quality of life, attract investments and foster economic prosperity. The Draft Plan will guide the town’s decision-making processes as officials strive to balance preserving the town’s rich history and promoting responsible development that meets the evolving needs of its residents.
The Planning Commission said by incorporating input from various stakeholders and Denton’s residents, the Draft Plan better reflects the community’s aspirations and shared vision. It will become a valuable tool to guide future development and ensure Denton’s growth aligns with the town’s unique character, values and aspirations while considering broader regional and environmental contexts.
Send comments, questions and suggestions to Town of Denton, 4 North Second Street, Denton, MD, 21629, with attention to Donna Todd, or email Donna Todd at DTodd@dentonmaryland.com.
The Denton Planning Commission will present an overview of the Draft Plan at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at a public information meeting at the Wharves of Choptank Visitor and Heritage Center.
As part of the official review process, the Denton Planning Commission has submitted the Draft Plan to the Maryland Department of Planning for a mandatory 60-day review period in which state departments, agencies and Caroline County can provide comments.
Additionally, property owners can apply to have their properties’ zoning evaluated for a different zoning district. Those interested in requesting a zoning change must submit their Comprehensive Rezoning Request on or before Aug. 15. Request forms can be obtained at the town office or online at https://dentonmaryland.com/. No applications will be accepted after this deadline.
“We look forward to your participation in this important process and appreciate your contribution to shaping the future of Denton,” Todd said. “Together, we can create a vibrant and thriving community that remains true to its heritage while embracing progress and sustainability.”
