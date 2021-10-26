DENTON — The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission will hold its final public hearing on proposed revisions to legislative and congressional district maps for the 2022 elections at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, and Caroline County Commission President Larry Porter of Denton is calling on local residents to make their voices heard.
Currently, Caroline County is divided between two legislative districts. Under the final proposed legislative map for 2022, the county would be split into three districts — Denton, Preston and Federalsburg would each be in separate districts, Porter said.
With a population of 33,414, Caroline is big enough to have its own district, he added.
“What they’ve done is keep all the counties around us intact — Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot — but not Caroline,” Porter said. Instead, sections of the county have been divided into separate legislative districts.
What that means is “our chances of getting a resident delegate will diminish substantially, which is just another step backwards for this county,” Porter said.
When Del. Jeff Ghrist of Ridgely was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2014, he became the first Caroline resident delegate in 20 years. He took office in January 2015 and was re-elected in 2018.
Caroline is currently divided between District 36 and District 37B. District 36 includes all of Queen Anne’s and Kent and parts of Caroline and Cecil counties; it has three representatives — Ghrist, Del. Steve Arentz of QA and Del Jay Jacobs of Kent. District 37B includes Talbot and parts of Caroline, Dorchester and Wicomicio counties; it has two representatives — Del. Johnny Mautz from Talbot and Del. Chris Adams from Wicomico.
While Porter said he thinks the delegates who represent Caroline residents without living here do “a very good job,” he added, “But I don’t know how its really possible for someone to represent adequately if they don’t live here, know our problems, know our concerns and experience them firsthand by being a resident of our county.”
Porter said he has been working to get the county more representation for 11 years, and he is disappointed and discouraged.
“There should be a delegate from each county,” he said.
Porter’s view seems to reflect that of the governor. In the executive order creating the redistricting commission, Gov. Larry Hogan required members “to the extent possible” use single-member delegate districts in the proposed maps. Some Marylanders, including members of the commission, say they have failed to follow that order.
The state constitution allows both single-member, two-member and three-member delegate districts for the 141-member House, and the state currently uses a hybrid system with both single- and multi-member districts.
The call for single-member districts has come up repeatedly since the commission began its work in May. Some people have supported multi-member districts, saying they make it easier for women and people of color to get elected, but proponents of single-member districts say they make it easier for newcomers to challenge incumbents and lead to more accessible representation since they cover a smaller area.
The commission’s final proposed maps stick with the current hybrid system.
The commission is presenting the final drafts of its maps to the public for input. The maps were created following 33 public meetings that have occurred since May 5 and take into account 85 maps submitted by the public, the commissioner said in a statement.
The final proposed draft delegate maps, senate maps and congressional maps can be found at redistricting.maryland.gov. Wednesday's public hearing will be held virtually. To register for the meeting, sign up to give testimony from a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or to simply watch the meeting, the public can find a link at that same website.
The meeting will be streamed in both English and Spanish. Marylanders can also dial in by calling 301-715-8592 and entering the webinar ID 881 0841 4417. You also can comment or make recommendations on the proposed redistricting maps electronically or send a redistricting question to redistricting.commission@maryland.gov.
Comments on the final proposed draft maps can continue to be sent via email to redistricting.commission@maryland.gov through Nov. 2.
