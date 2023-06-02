EASTON — While unprecedented times dominated much of the high school experience for Easton High School’s Class of 2023, the 283 graduates happily celebrated the culmination of their four years at their graduation Wednesday, May 31.
“The students sitting before you tonight have exemplified resilience more than any of us adults had before the age of 18,” EHS Principal Sherry Spurry said.
“They had musicals canceled, sports seasons cut short, dances canceled, couldn’t find sustainable employment during the pandemic, masks on, masks off, A Day, B Day, virtual learning — I could go on and on,” she continued. “But I can tell you one thing: the kids sitting before you came out on top. They took every setback as an opportunity, as a moment to grow, reflect and demonstrate kindness.”
Talbot County Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Pepukayi echoed Spurry’s sentiments.
“Resilient and ready: two words to describe you, the Class of 2023 — all truth, no lies,” she said. “You conquered some turbulent times and came out on top, brilliant and bold, having confidence, courage and class, you stepped up to the plate and didn’t fold.”
The graduates’ resilience in spite of the pandemic shone through in the numerous awards and accolades they received.
One student graduated with his associate’s degree from Chesapeake College. Three students received full scholarships to their college of choice. Twelve students were designated as Advanced Placement Scholars, four of whom were designated as scholars with honors.
As a whole, the graduating class earned over $8.6 million in scholarships, Spurry said.
Members of the Class of 2023 demonstrated their commitment to volunteering in the community, completing over 29,600 service-learning hours, with one individual student recording over 300 hours alone.
Valedictorian Alondra Moreno Santana, who served as one of the student members of the Talbot County Board of Education, reflected on her time spent at the school and shared words of advice from her mother with her classmates.
“My parents grew up in Mexico, and this meant that they didn’t receive the same chances that I’m so lucky to have today. Because of this, my mom has always told me to say yes to every opportunity that comes,” she said. “She has always encouraged me to put myself out there, even if it may seem scary and intimidating, even if you’re standing alone, even if you might face failure. I’ve always held this principle to be true.”
The wisdom Moreno Santana gleaned from her mother influenced her mindset to tackle new challenges and responsibilities, like intense classes and leadership roles, in her high school career.
“It’s only when we can let go of this fear of failure and the fear of the unknown and ride the waves over these great challenges and put ourselves out there that we can satisfyingly think: we did it,” she said.
In her address to the graduates, salutatorian Madeline Frankos also handed down one important piece of advice to her classmates: to stop worrying about the future.
“We have so many years ahead of us to mess up, and we most likely will,” she said. “We can either choose to live in fear of that, or embrace it and keep pushing on.”
Frankos reflected on bumps in the road that she and many of her fellow graduates had experienced during high school, but reminded the class that everything falls into place at the end.
“In the words of Taylor Swift, the scary news is you’re on your own now, but the good news is you’re on your own now,” she said.
Senior Class President Jack Jennings focused on the significance of the connections made throughout elementary, middle and high school and the constancy students had in each other’s lives.
“But when we look back, we won’t remember that assignment we failed that felt like the end of the world, or the stress of applying to a bunch of colleges that we’ll never go to — we’ll remember the people,” he said. “And that will make us wish that we spent less time yearning for graduation to finally get here and more time cherishing the people we get to call a part of our high school family.”
Concluding his speech, Jennings also quoted Taylor Swift: “Long live the walls we crashed through, I had the time of my life with you.”
Senior Class Executive President Caitlin Rahilly shared a number of lessons for the graduates to take with them as they move on to the next step in their lives: remain open to change and uncertainty, embrace new opportunities with flexibility and resilience, believe in themselves and their abilities, continue to trust themselves in facing challenges, practice kindness and continue to learn and grow beyond high school.
“As we leave this place and embark on the next journey of our lives, let us hold on to these lessons; let us be true to ourselves and our values, and let us want to leave a positive impact on the world around us,” she said. “We have the power to accomplish great things, and I have no doubt that we will.”
