Easton Town Council meeting

Easton resident Dan McDermott speaks on a resolution concerning cancelation of uncontested elections in Easton at the Monday, April 17, Easton Town Council meeting.

 SCREENSHOT/TOWN OF EASTON

EASTON — A resolution amending Easton’s charter to allow an election to be canceled if all offices up for election are uncontested failed to pass at Monday night’s town council meeting.


