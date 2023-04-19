EASTON — A resolution amending Easton’s charter to allow an election to be canceled if all offices up for election are uncontested failed to pass at Monday night’s town council meeting.
The resolution would have enacted a new provision in the town’s charter canceling an election if all offices were uncontested, which would have been followed by the Board of Canvassers certifying the election results.
Easton Town Council President Megan Cook remarked on the odd timing of the resolution, which was up for vote about two weeks ahead of the town’s May 2 mayoral and council elections.
This year’s elections in Easton are the opposite of uncontested: there are three candidates vying to be the town’s mayor and four candidates, two for each ward, running for the Ward 1 and Ward 3 seats.
Easton resident Dan McDermott was the only person testifying against the proposed resolution in Monday’s public hearing.
“So I’m trying to rationalize and understand in my mind, why do we cancel an election?” he asked. “It’s mind boggling to me.”
McDermott raised points about town voters not caring enough to challenge an uncontested candidate and the town not wanting to spend money on an election, thus disenfranchising town residents.
Explaining that half of his life was spent in Appalachia and the Deep South, McDermott said he couldn’t explain a “good old boy club,” but added that he knows one when he sees it.
“When I looked at the provisions of the town code and the town charter, I know it when I see it … it is very much once you’re in the club, you’re in for good, or until you want to leave, and getting in the club is pretty hard,” he said, urging the council to not give the resolution further thought.
McDermott concluded his thoughts by asserting that canceling elections was a final step in making it a “closed system” not open to the public and voters.
After Cook said the resolution was eligible for a vote, all council members remained silent.
“I think the silence is a message,” she said. “Very convincing argument.”
