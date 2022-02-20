CENTREVILLE — Following a contentious and, at times, emotional discussion, the Queen Anne’s County Board of Education shot down two resolutions at February’s meeting that would have barred critical race theory and social justice education from being taught in its classrooms.
With votes 2-3 against both resolutions, the majority of the board and Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens dismissed the proposals as political, saying there was no need for either policy in Queen Anne’s County Public Schools.
“We value evidenced-based materials,” Saelens said. “We are expected to use evidence-based materials in every decision that we make in every classroom that we’re in, as we’re implementing things. And I don’t see that these (resolutions) are evidence-based.”
The resolutions were introduced by board member Marc Schifanelli in an unspecified agenda item.
Social Justice Education
Schifanelli’s first resolution sought a commitment from the Board of Education to refuse support for any politically leaning or partisan-based materials — specifically mentioning resources that allude to social justice platforms like racial justice and economic justice, or to socioeconomic concepts like collectivism.
Schifanelli is an immigration lawyer whose 2020 campaign for the board was based on keeping “politics out of the classroom.”
“Activism is not education,” Schifanelli said. “The purpose of educating youth is to help them realize their fullest potential in life as both individuals and as members of the larger community ... to do that, students need to learn to think logically and to think for themselves and to question their conclusions. This is a universal proposition, no matter what one’s background.”
During discussion, some of the board members, including President Richard Smith and Tammy Harper, acknowledged that the resolution had “common sense” components, but said it wasn’t needed.
The superintendent said the information pulled out by Schifanelli (in his examples) was out of context and that points of the resolution were “pure opinion.”
“Arbitrarily making a decision for your community about what they value, I think, is a dangerous step for the board,” Saelens said.
Board member Helen Bennett voted with Schifanelli in favor the resolutions. Calling back to her own experiences when she was broke and homeless, she said QACPS should be celebrating individual accomplishment and encouraging students “to do the best that they can.”
“I think we’re doing a disservice to all of our students when we lower the bar so that we all feel good about ourselves ... everyone has the opportunity, the same opportunities, in America and in Queen Anne’s County,” she said.
Shannon Bent, the board’s newest member appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan in November, took exception to the resolution and Bennett’s comments. Alluding to the experiences of her co-workers, some of QACPS’ administrative employees, and her neighbors — noting, for example, the number of people in northern Queen Anne’s County with limited or no internet access during the pandemic — she made a point that there is not equal opportunity.
“This is wrong. It’s very political, and that’s not what we’re here for,” Bent said. “We are a board that is here to take care of the children of Queen Anne’s County. This does not do it.”
Critical Race Theory
The second resolution considered by the board similarly aimed to cease support for educational resources “intended to promote or impart” critical race theory. Schifanelli called critical race theory a “prodigy of critical Marxism” and said its foundational ideas were based off “subjective, not objective viewpoints.”
Schifanelli’s resolution contained language barring all QACPS employees from teaching: “that one race is inherently superior to another; that an individual, because of their race or socioeconomic status, is racist, privileged, or an oppressor; that an individual’s moral standing or worth is determined by their race; and that an individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of emotional distress because of his or her race, among others.”
The resolution also would have prevented QACPS staff from teaching “that the United States is a systematically racist country and its institutions tools of racist oppression,” and that “the advent of slavery ... constituted the true founding of the United States.”
While Schifanelli said critical race theory is “not a huge problem” in QACPS, he said it could become one, referencing a Judicial Watch investigation last year into Montgomery County Public Schools which revealed social justice presentations labeling former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” as “covert white supremacy.”
Saelens said parts of the resolution were redundant given current QACPS policy, others were “cherry picked” and “misleading,” and that the section barring concepts would only sow division in the community.
“I personally believe that inserting an institutional position that’s claiming a bias puts us, as a district, in a position of opposition with our own organization,” Saelens said. “So then you ... create a division not only in your school system, but your school system is your community.”
Saelens called the resolution “a boiler plate attempt” to disrupt educational activities, a claim refuted by Bennett, who said she believed all the board members’ intentions were good. Schifanelli also denied that the resolution misrepresented history and was politically motivated.
Bennett again reiterated support for the resolution, saying “it’s best to be prepared for something before we’re actually faced with it.”
Agreeing with some components of the resolution, Harper said she wished Schifanelli had tried to incorporate some of his ideas into the school system’s mission statement instead of proposing a resolution.
Bent stood by her previous comments, adding that without a specific QACPS incident to investigate, the critical race theory resolution was “unnecessary” and “too far reaching.”
Smith agreed with both of those points adding that teaching critical race theory was not the mission in Queen Anne’s County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.