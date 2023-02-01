DENTON — The annual Caroline Cares Community Resource Fair at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church was in full force on Jan. 25 providing everything from free haircuts to energy assistance to behavioral health. You could even get free food, diapers and a COVID shot as you explored all of the different tables replete with brochures.
The event was sponsored by the Caroline County Homeless Board. Compared to last year’s lower turnout, this year was bustling. There were dozens of colored bags with different service providers’ logos, and some participants even brought metal shopping strollers.
There was a breathtaking array of community connections happening. From homeless support to oral cancer screenings, Caroline County’s arms were wide open and ready to help. There was even a big green bus full of food.
Community outreach coordinator for Caroline County Public Schools Holly Foster said, “I have the Shore Gourmet Mobile Bus here today. We have recipes in Spanish and English. We have fresh fruits and vegetables and some prepared foods like soups and frozen meals. They can have fresh fruits and vegetables in food insecure neighborhoods. Just look for the big green bus.”
One of the prime movers in this web of service is Stefanie Johnson, executive director of His Hope Ministries, one of the organizers.
“We started meeting in September. We meet once a month and invite different community partners together. We reach out to everyone and see if they want to attend the event. We have a lot of different groups from the public school system here and multiple people from the health department. It has been like a mile long run, but we are really excited to serve the community and provide services. We want to reach everybody and bring it all under one roof. We met some people who are currently homeless that are not in our shelter. We want to help them connect with services if needed. (Mid-Shore) Pro Bono is here to consult with legal services. And we have a couple of interpreters here — we have Lulu and Angel to help with Creole and Spanish,” Johnson said.
Gelard “Lulu” Merilus, who works for Caroline County Schools as a translator, said, “I am here to find services for my Haitian community. So I can help families. We have about 50 or 60 families in Federalsburg. There is a new center being built to help teach the community English and that will be very good.”
There were social services available too. Debby Bennett is on the Caroline County Homeless Board, which is made up of many agencies in Caroline County that serve children and families.
Bennett said, “The focus on this is to help those who are homeless or in fear of becoming homeless or those that just need some kind of assistance to improve their lives.”
The free haircut room was doing robust service.
Gee Owens had scissors in hand and had come all the way from Studio 107 hair salon in Kent Island. There was hair falling to the floor and happy people looking in mirrors. Nothing like a new haircut to lift your spirits.
Beth Wall of Ridgely has worked at His Hope Ministry as office manager for about a year. She said, “We are giving a giveaway. Everything in this room is free like food, hygiene items, underwear, socks and shoes. Anything you name it, it is free. I am guessing we have had 250 customers. Diapers and socks are popular.”
One of their clients was rolling a metal shopping cart from room to room. She was thrilled and said she has been coming to the event for years.
“Every year they do this, it is such a blessing. They are doing such a great job. One time I came to get my ID and to get my grandson’s hair cut. They did a good job. I love coming here. I give them an A+,” said Joanne Clanton of Denton.
A grant made the oral cancer screenings free for anyone that walked in. According to Dr. Adrienne Webb, DDS, the health of the mouth is kind of a canary in the coal mine for overall health. She has a practice in Federalsburg.
“Oral cancer is becoming more prevalent, and there are so many different factors that can increase your risk for oral cancer, like smoking or alcohol. So it is important to see a dentist at least once a year for an oral cancer screening. If you ever find any lumps, bumps, spots that you know don’t look normal and are not going away, then please, please, please call your dentist,” Webb said.
She was excited about the resource fair at St. Luke’s because of dental care deserts.
“I feel like there is such a disparity of care for the population that is here today. The population that is here today is at a much higher risk of oral cancer because of an overall lack of access to health care. We can find all sorts of systemic diseases just by looking in the mouth,” Webb said.
She also said Medicaid is covering all types of oral health like fillings, crowns and root canals. Webb got the grant from the efforts of Leigh Marquess, RN, who is the director of wellness at the Caroline County Health Department. She writes grants and wrote one for oral cancer screening.
Jon Qvarnstrom, outreach and marketing associate for For All Seasons, had a table with both English and Spanish pamphlets pertaining to behavioral health and rape. He had sandwich bags full of red sand. He was participating in a national performance art piece about human trafficking.
“The red sands project is a national art effort to recognize those victims of human trafficking. The red sand itself serves to symbolize victims’ reports into the cracks on sidewalks so that you know anybody who is walking over notices them. The thought being that there are many people suffering from human trafficking who are disregarded, unrecognized. People just walk past them on the street every day,” he said.
“I figured as long as I am here at Caroline County Cares Day, why not get as many people involved as possible. In places like Denton, you have to rely on community outreach. You have to rely on forming those relationships to get your resources out there.”
