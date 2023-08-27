Dorchester County Orphans’ Court Chief Judge the Rev. George Ames was stationed in Washington, D.C., in the Air Force, when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke in front of 250,000 people at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963.
Ames was 21 years old at the time, and he remembers watching the speech with his Air Force brothers on base.
“It was such a moving speech,” he said. “His speech gave us hope.”
Ames called King’s delivery powerful, and said that the only other speaker who comes close to him “in his heyday” was the Rev. Jesse Jackson.
Since that speech 60 years ago, Ames has witnessed progress in the United States and in Maryland.
“If you just think of the African Americans that we have in key positions,” Ames said, bringing up the former President Barack Obama, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, Pocomoke City Mayor Todd Nock and Crisfield Mayor Darlene Taylor.
“It shows younger Blacks that they can achieve,” he said.
Ames himself is an example of great achievement in government. In 1994, he became Dorchester County’s first Black judge. Four of his six degrees, he earned on the bench.
In August, he was appointed Dorchester County Orphans’ Court Chief Judge by Gov. Moore.
“I just felt at this time that I was ready to become the chief judge,” Ames said of the appointment.
And while he has achieved a lot as a judge, growing up, Ames didn’t see himself in the career that he is in today.
“Oh my god, when I grew up in Somerset County, this was unheard of of a Black person,” he said.
Growing up, there were two careers Ames was interested in: being an agriculture teacher or being a food inspector.
“My agriculture teacher, he was so good with us,” Ames said. “He would take us on field trips at his expense, and not just during the school year, but during the summer he’d come by and take us places.”
Though Ames never became an agriculture teacher (or food inspector), he’s always understood the importance of setting an example for children.
As chief judge, he and his two fellow judges recently visited the Boys & Girls Club at Leonards Lane to answer questions and take photos with the children.
“We want the students to feel that they can achieve and maybe become judges one day,” he said.
The judges plan to continue going out into the community like this. And eventually, Ames hopes a younger person will fill his role.
“I don’t intend to sit on the bench at 85 years old,” he said, laughing. “So I want some young person to come in to learn the job, work with me, so they will have the opportunity to become judge and eventually chief judge.”
In the Black community specifically, Ames said that to achieve change, it’s important to lift people up with you when opportunities come.
“When those of us achieve, it is my strong belief that we should reach back and bring others up. And unfortunately, a lot of us that get in certain key positions, we don’t do that.”
To the young Black people out there, Ames says it’s important to never give up on hope.
“There has been some positive change,” he said, looking back on the last 60 years. “But we have to just keep working.”
