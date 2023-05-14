CHESTERTOWN — Those entering the gallery space at the Vincent & Leslie Raimond Cultural Center for the next month will first be welcomed by a brick sign that reads “Crossroads.” The Smithsonian’s Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit takes up most of the gallery space with five free-standing display pieces adorned with photographs, text and relics of rural life.
But once you get far enough into the gallery, you’ll see the other exhibit on display.
Hanging on the left-hand walls of the space are nine hand-framed prints depicting poems and ink drawings. They make up the Kent Cultural Alliance’s companion piece Chesterville Graveyard: Revelations. If their seeming simplicity next to the maximalist Smithsonian installation does not get your attention, certainly their message will.
Robert Earl Price’s poems and Stu Cawley’s ink drawings are the visual component of a project conceived by Vanessa Holloway-Truxon, who set out to reveal a Chesterville cemetery off Morgnec Road in Kent County that was abandoned and overgrown.
The Cemetery
Signage for the Chesterville Graveyard exhibit indicate the project began in 2020, but Holloway-Truxon cited work she began doing on her family tree 11 years ago as the real starting point.
“Every time I used to pass that area, my dad used to point it out. ‘You know your people are over there,’ (he said). So I cut it down to see if there really were people over there,” Holloway-Truxon said in an interview May 2. “There were.”
Some of the grave markers date back to 1855 or later, Holloway-Truxon said. “That’s a time in the United States when we’re dealing with the trauma of slavery, we’re going through whether or not owning a human is legal or not.”
Holloway-Truxon said she hopes to own the cemetery and create “genealogical therapeutic spaces to break generational curses to address adverse childhood experiences.”
“It’s hard to walk through a space like that and see it so forgotten,” said John Schratwieser, executive director of KCA, in an interview May 1. “You would drive by it (the cemetery) and not know it’s there. … But when you put on some boots and climb in there, we were down on the ground with headstones, some of them broken, fallen over.”
The Collaborative Process
“Chesterville Graveyard is a companion exhibit to the Crossroads show which is a Smithsonian Museum on Main Street program, it’s a touring program. When they plan with towns and communities across the country they always plan to bring these traveling exhibitions, they always ask that communities create companion exhibits, something that’s loosely relevant to the theme,” Schratwieser said. “We wanted to do something that was hyper-local, and it was just a chance happening that I got to meet Vanessa one day when volunteering at Minary’s Dream (Alliance).”
Schratwieser said he and Holloway-Truxon began talking about the cemetery and he told her he thought there was an art project there.
Once Holloway-Truxon said she was interested in the exhibit, Schratwieser brought the idea to KCA board Vice President Jason Patterson, who suggested pairing Holloway-Truxon with Cawley and Price.
In an interview May 1, Patterson said he wanted the exhibit to be accessible and draw people in, so combining the written and visual work of Price and Cawley was “a really great way of doing that.”
“Stu and Robert Earl came out to the cemetery and I pushed back bushes and showed them who was (buried) there and what I knew about their backgrounds,” Holloway-Truxon said. “I told them to just stand there and feel them.”
She also took Cawley and Price on a tour of Chesterville, showing them the church and old schoolhouse where her mother and aunts learned.
Patterson said the images Cawley illustrated were based on photos he took in the cemetery and the history and poems themselves.
“Instead of just being words on a wall, it is these images that illustrate this place, what’s happening in these poems,” he said. “Also it’s a great collaboration with local artists. I think Stu and Robert Earl had a really great time figuring this out together.”
Patterson said he thought the cemetery project was something Price would gravitate toward.
Holloway-Truxon said she, Cawley and Price had several meetings to approve things as the pieces were made. Schratwieser said Cawley and Price worked on the exhibit for five weeks.
Each print, which contains poetry and an image, was hand-framed by Patterson, who creates wooden frames for his own artwork.
“I had about three or four (frames) left and then I found a better way of building them,” Patterson said. “I’m really happy with how they turned out.”
Many of the frames resemble traditional, uniform rectangles, but some use overly long pieces of wood on one side or are not rectangles at all, instead shaped similarly to the images within them.
Despite making the frames, Patterson said he felt like he was just a “facilitator” for the project.
“It’s just amazing to think that we have this renowned poet, and Stu who does these amazing drawings, and we were able to bring them together to do this thing about an important part of extremely local Black history, somebody’s family, and a thing that is going to enrich the community,” Patterson said.
Schratwieser said the partnership between Holloway-Truxon, Cawley and Price was a “mini version” of what KCA’s residency program will be, “to use artists to amplify stories, issues (and) themes that are relevant to our community.”
“It was great, we were able to use local artists to tell this very local, hyper-local story about this graveyard,” Schratwieser said. “This graveyard, in its current state, this is a thing that has happened all over the country to historic graveyards and predominantly Black graveyards … this is part of what change in rural communities has seen.”
Holloway-Truxon said she considers herself “a provoker of thought” rather than an artist.
“I provoke people to think about things they’d rather forget, and heal from them rather than just forget,” she said.
Having the visual art piece for the cemetery project “provokes a thought to remember,” Holloway-Truxon said.
Chesterville Graveyard: Revelations
Holloway-Truxon said seeing the prints hung on the gallery wall was “amazing.”
To her, the exhibit Chesterville Graveyard: Revelations shows there is a cemetery that has been abandoned and asks how it became abandoned, why a church would forget people, what happened to the descendants of those buried there and does forgetting the cemetery erase history.
She said the art exhibit “gives voices to the voiceless.”
“That cemetery represents a change in rural America and it does bring you to a crossroads, and that’s exactly what the Smithsonian had as their exhibit. It is a change in rural America, it changed so much that it was forgotten about,” Holloway-Truxon said.
“It was a very deliberate choice to say this is something that has happened across America in rural communities, it’s worth paying attention to and, to my eye, … it was a very nice counterbalance to the more general, brought national picture of changes in farming styles and changing in population and the run away from the country to the city,” Shratwieser said of choosing the Chesterville Graveyard project as the companion piece to the Smithsonian exhibit.
“Everything about out exhibit is natural, hand-hewn, hand-drawn, hand made, versus a much more corporate approach,” he said. “Smithsonian did this because it makes it so flexible to travel. I wouldn’t travel our current component around because it’s fragile … but the juxtaposition of one against the other was very deliberate.”
“And the subject matter itself is fragile and delicate, so it was presented that way,” he added.
While the Crossroads exhibit will be taken down at the end of the month, Schratwieser said the Chesterville Graveyard exhibit will stay up during the music festival and be taken down in mid-June.
Holloway-Truxon said that some people who were children growing up around the cemetery and heard stories about it came to see the exhibit and “started to remember things they weren’t supposed to talk about and it provoked thought and it provoked healing and it gave people time to reflect.”
What’s Next?
“My mother is from Chesterville, I know there is trauma in the 80-year-old children from Chesterville, I know there’s unhealed wounds, I know there’s questions and none of their parents are here to answer,” Holloway-Truxon said.
She said she hopes revealing the cemetery will help those residents ask and answer questions and get a sense of who they are.
“I get emotional about it because it’s things that people have been programmed to believe about themselves that are not necessarily true,” she said.
Schratwieser said he hoped that by exhibiting Chesterville Graveyard, the cemetery project “can get picked up by people who have more resources to do something about it” and Holloway-Truxon will be able to connect with people “who can help her take this project to the next step, which eventually is to clean up this cemetery and make it a place of spiritual solace where people can go and visit with ancestors and … just have a spiritual space in the community.”
At the bottom of the poster for the exhibit, it states “for more information on how you can help, please contact Vanessa Holloway-Truxon.” She said she is currently seeking help discovering who owns the cemetery, caring for the cemetery and making it a revitalized place of healing, sharing stories and more.
Holloway-Truxon said she sees the project “going on for years.”
“I think this particular cemetery represents a lot of the founding Black families in Kent County and it brings people together that were otherwise divided,” she said.
Holloway-Truxon plans to continue interviewing members of the community and working with them to continue the project and make the cemetery an historic landmark.
“In Kent County there are several pockets of African American communities, but no historical landmarks,” she said.
She said she hopes the cemetery will eventually have a bench so people can sit, reflect, mourn and celebrate those who are buried there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.