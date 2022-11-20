ROCK HALL — The Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company has received a federal grant that will be put toward the purchase of a 36-foot aluminum fire and safety rescue vessel.
The office of Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD-1st) announced in a news release Nov. 4 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture had issued a $112,500 Rural Development investment grant to the RHVFC.
The grant will not get the fire company over the finish line but “is a huge step in the right direction for us,” Chief Matt Dowling said in a phone interview Tuesday.
He said it would get the RHVFC considerably closer to the vessel’s estimated cost of $408,000.
The fire company has what Dowling described as a “standard boat” — one that can respond to a vessel taking on water, for example — but he said no fire company in the immediate area has a boat with legitimate firefighting capabilities to the level that Rock Hall is trying to do.
Currently for any sort of fire operation on the water, the RHVFC has to rely on fire companies in Grasonville, Kent Island and Anne Arundel County, Dowling said.
He said the fire company has been “needing to have a better boat for a long time” and has been working toward that while at the same time conducting general fundraising to pay its everyday operating expenses.
RHVFC, which was organized in 1927, recently wrapped up a successful capital campaign for a new ambulance and a “new to us” ladder truck, Dowling said.
Now, there is a renewed call to set aside money for a fire and safety rescue vessel.
Dowling said the RHVFC is working with Rock Hall Mayor Dawn Jacobs and the town council and state Del. Jay Jacobs (R-36-Kent) as it pursues other funding sources.
It’s going to be one step at a time, he said.
RHVFC applied for the federal grant about a year ago.
“Because the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company serves several small and surrounding towns as the ‘first call’ to many fire and medical related emergencies, it is imperative that they have their own updated equipment,” Harris, the acting ranking member of the House Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee, said in a news release.
It’s estimated that last year alone the RHVFC responded to more 200 fire and/or rescue calls in the community as well as more than 500 emergency medical-related calls, according to the news release.
“This level of critical community need certainly warrants this rural investment funding, and I am confident this fire boat will improve the overall public safety of the Rock Hall residents,” Harris said in the news release.
