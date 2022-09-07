A group of community leaders have come together to cut the ribbon on the new Greensboro Connects initiative, which will provide the community with lots of services like financial literacy, alcohol and drug counseling, a food pantry and special resources for the Hispanic and Creole communities. With more and more people without transportation, the need was clear to Angel Perez.
A group of community leaders have come together to cut the ribbon on the new Greensboro Connects initiative, which will provide the community with lots of services like financial literacy, alcohol and drug counseling, a food pantry and special resources for the Hispanic and Creole communities. With more and more people without transportation, the need was clear to Angel Perez.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Community leaders listen to Angel Perez in the food pantry. This aspect of Greensboro Connects will be open five days days a week by appointment only. There were boxes marked Maryland Food Bank.
GREENSBORO — Since the residents of Greensboro are roughly 25% below poverty level, the need for social services that are not a 45-minute drive away became evident to community leaders in Greensboro. It is especially hard on families that don’t have a car. With Delmarva Community Transit discontinuing service, public transportation was cut off, and the need became dire. There was a ribbon cutting on Sept. 2 at the new Greensboro Connects Initiative on 11 Main St. Then everyone went in to check out the newly painted blue walls and the food pantry.
Part food pantry, part resource center, the center’s tagline is, “Connecting our community one service at at a time.” About 20 people showed up for the ribbon cutting, many of whom are church leaders, town workers and nonprofit advocates. The center has food to give away and is also accepting donations.
“Basically on the 2020 census 27.5% of residents of the town of Greensboro believe they are below the poverty level, which is an indicator of not being able to have the economic resources to own a car that can help them to move around the county,” said Angel Perez, community outreach and Main Street coordinator.
He noted that in order to employ seniors to help run the center, they are going to receive a stipend from the Department of Labor. He specifically thanked the mayor, council members and town manager for their support of the idea right from the beginning.
“I also want to thank the Department of Public Works, yes, these guys right here, for their commitment and effort and all the hard you guys put into that office,” said Perez.
The office will have wifi access and someone to help navigate all the resources that are available. Broadly the resources fall into mental health, substance abuse, family services and youth programs. The food pantry will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only.
Town Manager Tammy Kelledes said, “I want to say thank you to all of our partners that are going to help bring this community together and help make things better for the underserved. And a big special thank you to Angel because this is his initiative. He has hit the ground running. His efforts are noticeable and appreciated.”
English, Creole and Spanish are spoken thanks to Angel and the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center.
The list of participant organizations is long. They include: Choptank Recovery, Truist Bank, Shore United Bank, Caroline County Chamber of Commerce, Caroline County Council of Arts, Town of Goldsboro/ Town of Henderson, Greensboro Elementary School, His Hope Ministries, Mid-Shore Pro Bono, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Caroline County Public Library, CASA of Caroline, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, Zero Deaths MD-Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Rural Development Corporation, MidShore Behavioral Health Inc., Maryland Coalition of Families, Caroline County Youth Soccer Association, Greensboro Historical Society, Aaron’s Place, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore, University of Maryland Extension, and 4-H Youth Program.
