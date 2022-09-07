GREENSBORO — Since the residents of Greensboro are roughly 25% below poverty level, the need for social services that are not a 45-minute drive away became evident to community leaders in Greensboro. It is especially hard on families that don’t have a car. With Delmarva Community Transit discontinuing service, public transportation was cut off, and the need became dire. There was a ribbon cutting on Sept. 2 at the new Greensboro Connects Initiative on 11 Main St. Then everyone went in to check out the newly painted blue walls and the food pantry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.