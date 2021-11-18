Delmarva Community Services President and CEO Dr. Santo Grande cuts the ceremonial ribbon at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove. He is flanked by State Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore, and Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford makes remarks at the ribbon cutting.
CAMBRIDGE — The opening of a new facility to serve kids and seniors opened with a ribbon cutting and speeches from Maryland’s Lt. Governor and others on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Cambridge.
Delmarva Community Services President and CEO Dr. Santo Grande used the giant shears to cut the ribbon at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove located at 108 Chesapeake Street behind the current Delmarva Community Services building on Route 16 in Cambridge.
The center will provide child care to about 60 children ages birth to 5, operate as a senior center, and offer a program for individuals with disabilities. The center brings several services under one roof, including Delmarva Community Services and Delmarva Works, and will be open to the community.
Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford was the keynote speaker, and State Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore, current DCS Board President Bill Batson, DCS’s Mary Handley and others joined Grande and Rutherford in making remarks.
Rutherford said the center had received $5 million in state funding and he hoped the center would help area residents access services, like transportation and physical therapy for older residents.
“When you can get these services all in one location you are then able to break down those barriers and provide support to a community that is in need of those multiple areas of support,” Rutherford said.
The 42,000 square foot center has a gift shop that will offer crafts made by program participants, a coffee bar and lounge, masseuse, salon/barber shop, computer lab, an atrium, sunroom, meditation room, multiple activity rooms, and a combined dining room and atrium. The facility will also offer a full commercial kitchen that will make the daily meals at the center and will also be used to cook and package the 300 individual meals that are delivered each day all over Dorchester and Talbot counties.
The center is expected to provide 50 new permanent job opportunities in the county including food service workers, instructors for activities, professional jobs, such as social workers, directors of child care programs, maintenance, and certified nursing assistants.
After the remarks, refreshments were served and tours of the facility were given so visitors could view the senior center and child care center, and the general community and retail spaces.
