CAMBRIDGE — Retired Judge and former City Commissioner Steve Rideout announced his candidacy for mayor of Cambridge after filing for the position on July 19. His prior experience here in Cambridge includes helping to lead a group of citizens to encourage a prior City Council to change the City Charter to make Cambridge a Council-City Manager form of government. Those Charter Changes were adopted by the City Council and implemented in 2015. Following that experience he ran for and was elected to the Ward 1 seat on City Council for the term that Started in mid-2016 and ended with the installation of the current council in January 2021. He intentionally did not run for re-election, as he felt that it was time for new elected leadership for the city.

