CAMBRIDGE — Former Cambridge Commissioner Steve Rideout and state Senator Addie Eckardt advanced to a September runoff after the mayoral election Tuesday in Cambridge.
Results for the special election were made official about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, after absentee and in-person ballots were scanned and tallied.
In voting at Chesapeake College in downtown Cambridge, Rideout received 486 votes and Eckardt received 403 votes, 35.21% and 30.32% respectively.
None of the six candidates in the race to determine who will fill the unexpired term of Cambridge mayor received more than 50% of the vote, so Rideout and Eckardt as the two highest vote getters will proceed to a runoff election to be held on Sept. 20.
LaShon Banks-Foster received 266 votes (20.02%); Robert Larimer 120 votes (9.03%); Laurel Atkiss received 61 votes (4.59%); and Lee Travers had 11 votes (0.83%) cast for him.
“As this first round was my first contested political race, I found it to be a learning experience. I am grateful to the voters of Cambridge for their support and need to be sure that I reach out to those that supported other candidates to help them believe that I am the right person for the job,” Rideout said.
He said he plans listen to to the people. “I then plan to share that information with the city council and city manager to help them make the best decisions for the community. Another important part of the Mayor's job will be to work to find outside resources to help us make progress and to support the great work that is already being done here to improve our community,” Rideout said.
He added, “The two most important issues that impact our future and our community well being are the children of this community and crime. As a lawyer and a former juvenile and family court judge, these are where my former community and I were able to have the greatest impact by providing resources for truant children and parents who lost their children to foster care and reducing delinquent behavior. I hope to help Cambridge residents understand how we can make progress in these areas with their engagement and willingness to help.”
Eckardt thanked everyone who has supported her vision and goals for Cambridge so far.
“I am so thankful for the opportunity to be considered by the Cambridge voters for the position of mayor,” she said in an email. “When elected I will work with the Commissioners and Cambridge City Manager to focus on the goals and objectives that have been established to promote a safe community with decreased incidences of violence and a community supported police department to provide the infrastructure to carry out efficient and effective local government services and continue the downtown revitalization."
She continued, “I have been involved at the district and state level working on issues that impact all of our towns and counties, and I will bring not only knowledge and experience from my state role as Senator but will now be able to actually put the various programs in place at the local level. There are many opportunities for growth here in Cambridge and I hope to engage and involve more residents as we together make Cambridge a special city in which families can live, work and play.”
Both candidates urged residents to turn out and vote in the runoff election, set for Sept. 20.
The Cambridge commissioners called for a special election on June 27 to fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Andrew Bradshaw, who resigned in January. The unexpired term of the mayor runs through 2025.
City Manager Tom Carroll said the special election "went smoothly" Tuesday and that details for the runoff will be finalized soon.
Christina Aufderheide, Mike Detmer and Angela Price contributed to this article.
