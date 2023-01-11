RIDGELY — Ridgely’s annual home decorating contest heated up again this year with winners decided by committee on Dec. 20. Representatives of the Ridgely Historical Society drove throughout the town to judge Christmas decorations for the 14th year of the event. One business and 16 homes were selected to receive recognition, and this year, eight of the 17 selections were first time winners. Since 2009, 83 different families throughout Ridgely have been recognized for their efforts.
Participants cannot win two years in a row, and the judge’s selections are final, according to Rick and Cathy Schwab, who help coordinate the contest. Other than that, there are few rules, and it is only the biggest and most decorated homes that are selected. Each year an attempt is made to ensure that many areas of the town are represented in order to entice others to decorate their homes the following Christmas and help light up the streets. In addition, each year there are always a number of first time winners represented.
Recognitions for 2022 included homes at: 10 Oakview Court, 9 Greenridge Avenue, 202 Sunrise Avenue, 10 Central Avenue, 113 Central Avenue, 104 Maryland Avenue, 312 Maryland Avenue, 204 Park Avenue, 202 First Street, 309 Caroline Avenue, 304 Oriole Avenue, 7 N. Maryland Avenue, 13 Robins Court, 113 Lister Lane, 5 N. Maple Avenue, 13 Ridgeway Drive and 103 W. Belle Street. Cash and/or gift certificates by sponsors were awarded to each selection.
Multiple generous sponsors make the contest possible each year, said Schwab, who thanked the Ridgely Historical Society, Ridgely Lions Club, local businesses All About Hair, Ridgely Pharmacy and Ice Cream Parlor, Tri-Me Warehouse Foods, Hutchison Building and Supply, Rob’s Quality Car Care, Doug’s Tire Service, Fosters Mini Mart, Ridgely Pizza and Pasta, Connolly’s Market, Dollar General, Ridgely Café, Ridgely Coins and Jewelry and Maryland Tax Chicks (aka the Trading Post), the Denton Diner (formerly 9 Central Diner in Ridgely) and Provident State Bank.
The many businesses and homes that were decorated helped provide holiday cheer throughout the town, said Schwab who noted special thanks to the Town of Ridgely, which followed up its “Home for the Holiday’s” display in the Ridgely Memorial Park in 2021 with an even bigger and better “Christmas In Ridgely Festival” in 2022, extensively decorating the entire length of Railroad Memorial Park with special events throughout the holiday season.
“Ridgely, Maryland, was definitely a good place to be for the holidays,” he said.
