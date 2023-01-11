RIDGELY — Ridgely’s annual home decorating contest heated up again this year with winners decided by committee on Dec. 20. Representatives of the Ridgely Historical Society drove throughout the town to judge Christmas decorations for the 14th year of the event. One business and 16 homes were selected to receive recognition, and this year, eight of the 17 selections were first time winners. Since 2009, 83 different families throughout Ridgely have been recognized for their efforts.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.