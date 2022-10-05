ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday announced the appointment of Joseph A. Riley to Caroline County District Court along with two other judicial appointments — Christine Celeste to the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court and Patrick J. Devine to the Charles County District Court.
“I am proud to appoint this group of distinguished individuals to fill roles across our state’s judicial system,” said Hogan. “I am confident that Ms. Celeste, Mr. Devine, and Mr. Riley will bring valuable experience and knowledge to the bench and will continue to honorably serve their communities.”
Riley has been a prosecutor for his entire career working in both Caroline and Somerset counties. In the past five years he has had 13 cases tried to verdict in the Circuit Court and has been increasing his appearances in District Court while still prosecuting serious felonies in Circuit Court as well.
Riley said he was “incredibly honored and humbled” by Hogan’s decision to appoint him Tuesday evening.
“I just want to serve Caroline County and the state of Maryland for the rest of my time that I can be an active judge,” he said. “(I’m) just really looking forward to serving the citizens of Caroline County that’ve done so much for me.”
Riley also said he will continue to work hard in his role as State’s Attorney until he’s sworn in as the District Court judge.
Since 2019, he has served as the elected State’s Attorney for Caroline County, having previously served four years as the Ad Interim State’s Attorney. Riley currently serves as the Legislative Chair of the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association and was recognized by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland for a human trafficking prosecution performed in April 2018. That same year, Riley and members of his prosecution team were recognized as “Heroes” by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. From 2018 to 2020, he served as an instructor at the Maryland State’s Attorneys Association Young Prosecutor training school.
Riley received his B.S. from the University of Maryland at Baltimore County and his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.
Riley was running unopposed for another term as Caroline County State’s Attorney.
