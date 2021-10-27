DENTON — Caroline County State’s Attorney Joe Riley asked the county commissioners during the Oct. 19 meeting to support a bill in the next General Assembly session to increase his salary.
Currently, the Caroline state’s attorney salary is 80% of the District Court judge salary, amounting to just over $129,000. Riley asked for an increase to 90% of the judge’s salary, which would be a little over $145,000.
The commissioners would have to ask the county’s state legislators to introduce a bill to make the change, which would have to be approved by the General Assembly even though the money for the salary comes from the county.
Riley said his current salary matches that of the state’s attorneys in Dorchester, Talbot and Kent counties, but Queen Anne’s state’s attorney’s salary is equal to that of the judge. At least eight counties in the state are paying 90%.
“I love being a prosecutor because I love trying cases,” Riley said. “And I think I probably try more cases than any other state’s attorney.”
While Kent only has three prosecutors in the state’s attorney’s office, the county also has significantly fewer people, so that’s not a good comparison, he said. But Talbot and Dorchester are similar in populations and have six prosecutors each, compared to five in Caroline.
Dorchester has more slightly more serious crimes, but fewer property crimes than Caroline, and Talbot has fewer crimes overall, he added.
He said his ask was spurred by concerns over inflation and a belief in the value provided by his office.
The commissioners said they weren’t opposed to increasing the salary, but they weren’t sure how much.
Commissioner Wilbur Levengood Jr. suggested a 5% increase with an escalator that raised the percentage every year thereafter up to 90% might be better.
Commission President Larry Porter a 10% jump when the county is struggling to give other employees a 3% increase is difficult, although he would be agreeable to something.
“I would love to just sit here and say, yeah, you’re the best state’s attorney, which I think you are. Honestly, I think you do an incredible job in this county,” Porter said. “… I just got to think about this a little bit in relation to what we’re going to be able to do, not even as much as what we’re going to give this position, but what we are going to be able to do for all the people.”
Riley told the commissioners he had not put in for the Circuit Court position because he loves his job.
“I want to try cases and I want to continue to serve this county, so whatever your decision is, I’m not looking at greener pastures or anything like that. I appreciate your time and consideration,” he said.
The Caroline sheriff’s salary is set at 80% of the state’s attorney salary, so if the state’s attorney salary goes up, so does the sheriff’s salary, County Administrator Jeremy Goldman reminded the commissioners. If they didn’t want that to happen, they would have to seek another piece of legislation to uncouple the salaries, he said.
The commissioners wanted to think about the request and see the numbers at 90% and 85%, including how that would affect the sheriff’s salary. Goldman said he would provide all the numbers for their consideration.
Requests for the state delegation should be decided by Nov. 2 meeting, said Kaleigh Leager, executive assistant to the commissioners.
If an increase in salary were proposed at the state level and approved by the General Assembly it would not become effective until after the next election.
