R.J. Ritter is honored as the Small Business Association’s 2023 Maryland Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the 37th annual Maryland Small Business Week Awards Luncheon held June 8 at Martin’s West in Woodlawn. From left, John Fleming, regional administrator, SBA Mid-Atlantic; RJ Ritter, Skyterra Capital; Bryan LePage, event chairman; and Steve Umberger, district director, SBA Baltimore.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
PHOTO COURTESY OF SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
R.J. Ritter has been named the Small Business Association’s 2023 Maryland Young Entrepreneur of the Year.
DENTON — R.J. Ritter of Skyterra Capital in Denton has been named the SBA’s 2023 Maryland Young Entrepreneur of the Year by Stephen D. Umberger, district director of the US Small Business Administration’s Baltimore District Office. Ritter, along with 13 additional award winners from Maryland, were honored at the 37th annual Maryland Small Business Week Awards Luncheon held June 8 at Martin’s West in Woodlawn.
In an interview, Ritter he was “completely surprised” by both the nomination and winning the award. “It means of all the hard work and dedication is being recognized on a grander scale,” Ritter said of what the award means to him. “It’s really a team award, and it means that everything we are doing is paying off. We’re really just trying to be different, and it’s cool that it’s being recognized.”
Nominated for the award by the Caroline County Office of Economic Development, Ritter has opened four businesses in four years, created jobs and energized his community. Skyterra Capital is the parent corporation for three Denton businesses: Purple Peake CBD, The Paperwork Pros and his latest venture, Red Light Liquors.
Ritter started Purple Peake in 2019 with just one employee, rapidly doubled the storefront, added employees and created a private label line of products. An impressive web presence has led to online orders shipped to over 100 countries and traveling the East Coast to exhibit at special events and festivals.
Seeking to capitalize on the success of Purple Peake, Ritter considered franchising and sought advice from SCORE, an SBA resource partner offering free counseling to prospective and existing small businesses. The SCORE mentor explained the ins and outs and hefty price tag of franchising and instead urged the pursuit of new concepts. That advice led to the creation of the two additional businesses: The Paperwork Pros and Red Light Liquors.
Ritter said his motivation to be an entrepreneur is a desire to change the world, a desire to bring consumers a better product at a better price and to make a difference in his community and beyond.
Ritter is active in the community, supporting the Caroline County Humane Society, Caroline Pride, Friends of the Library and local youth sports teams. He co-founded Cannafest DMV, the largest cannabis festival in Maryland, and serves on the boards of the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce and Caroline County Tourism Board.
Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. This year, National SBW was observed May 1-5. The Awards Luncheon on June 8 celebrated the local winners of the national program.
Ritter said his advice to a young entrepreneur would be to follow their dreams and trust their instincts. While he recommended listening to good advice, he said passion and inspiration was key.
“If everything in your heart is telling you to do, then follow the path you were meant to go down and don’t let anybody stop you,” Ritter concluded.
For information on how the SBA can assist with starting or growing a small business or to find a mentor near you, visit www.sba.gov. Information on the Maryland Small Business Week Awards Program can be found at www.mdsbwawards.org.
