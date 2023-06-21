DENTON — R.J. Ritter of Skyterra Capital in Denton has been named the SBA’s 2023 Maryland Young Entrepreneur of the Year by Stephen D. Umberger, district director of the US Small Business Administration’s Baltimore District Office. Ritter, along with 13 additional award winners from Maryland, were honored at the 37th annual Maryland Small Business Week Awards Luncheon held June 8 at Martin’s West in Woodlawn.


  

