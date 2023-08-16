Road work on Central Ave. to begin Aug. 21

Central Avenue from North Caroline High School, pictured, west to Holsinger Lane will be repaved beginning Monday, Aug. 21.

 GOOGLE MAPS

DENTON — Central Avenue between River Road and Holsinger Lane will be closed to all but local residents beginning Monday, Aug. 21, and lasting for about two weeks.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.