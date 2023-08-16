Road work on Central Ave. to begin Aug. 21

Central Avenue from North Caroline High School, pictured, west to Holsinger Lane will be repaved beginning Monday, Aug. 21.
DENTON — Central Avenue between River Road and Holsinger Lane will be closed to all but local residents beginning Monday, Aug. 21, and lasting for about two weeks.
According to Caroline County Director of Public Works Ryan White, the three-and-a-half mile section of asphalt road is in “very bad shape.”
Crews from David A. Bramble Inc. will begin milling the roadbed, followed by paving with asphalt during daylight hours Monday to Friday. The road will be open to all traffic evenings and weekends.
Both lanes will be closed for construction. Residents who live on the section of road will be allowed through.
“The whole game plan is to get the (North Caroline) High School side done before school starts,” White said.
Message boards for motorists were posted Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The Caroline County Commissioners approved the $580,651 purchase order for the project at their Aug. 15 meeting.
