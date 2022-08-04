CAMBRIDGE — Robert Larimer, a lifelong resident of Cambridge, has announced his candidacy for the upcoming special election for Office of Mayor for the City of Cambridge.
Larimer filed his paperwork on Friday, July 22, to seek candidacy for the upcoming special election. Larimer said he wants to be the city’s next mayor to be “the true voice of the people.”
In his announcement, Larimer said he’s seeking to be mayor because he “truly cares about the city and wants to make a difference for its residents, not just as a consolation prize to remain a career politician.”
Larimer said he was determined before at the prior regular election (where he lost to former Mayor Andrew Bradshaw) to be a voice and help the citizens of Cambridge and is even more determined to help Cambridge now.
He said his views and stances on things have not changed for the vision and values of Cambridge, they have only grown stronger at the need for them since the October 2020 defeat.
Larimer said he is more determined than ever to make sure there is an open, transparent and ethical government in place in Cambridge that listens to the will of the people.
Larimer said he sees the potential for a bright future for all of the people of Cambridge, working together as one community, affording every family a voice and an opportunity to contribute and thrive.
In his statement, Larimer asserted he has “the proven leadership to guide Cambridge forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.