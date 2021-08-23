ROCK HALL — Much like the people who own them, man’s best friend may be feeling cooped up because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.
In Kent County, the only local dog park is the one in Chestertown. For some owners, that means driving upward of 20 minutes with their pooch so they can exercise and socialize.
Andrew Thurman, a resident of Rock Hall, was one such pet owner who would drive to Chestertown’s dog park. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, he started using the fenced in baseball fields on North Main Street in Rock Hall instead.
Then, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, Thurman and his dog were playing Frisbee when they were approached by Vice Mayor of Rock Hall Carolyn Jones and told dogs were not allowed on the ball fields.
In response, Thurman wrote a letter to the Rock Hall Town Mayor and Council asking that they “assign an official space for pet recreation” or “comply with town code ... § 94-2B and place signage designating the ball fields as off-limits.”
Council members addressed Thurman’s concerns during their regular business meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12.
“I am requesting that the town be more accommodating to dog owners, such as myself,” Thurman said during the meeting. “Especially now with the beach being declared off limits to dogs, I think it would be in the best interest of the town to be more welcoming to these owners, to these visitors and to these residents.”
Thurman said the existing ball parks were “perfect” for pet owners because they are already fenced in, so designating certain hours when the dogs would be allowed there would be “a big, major step.”
“If the town sort of insists on moving forward with dissuading residents from using the ball parks for this purpose — and I do think that that’s a baffling decision, you know you have people using these parks and enjoying them, I think that should be encouraged, not stamped out — then I’d ask that the council comply with chapter 94 section 2B and place signage saying they’re off limits to dogs,” he said.
“I think that ideally we’d be encouraging people to spend time in these parks with their dogs as opposed to scaring us off,” Thurman said of his initial interaction with Jones.
“I think long-term having a dog park, that’s going to be great and that’s going to be hugely popular, but having a spot in town to be able to play fetch with her and run her, I could use that now,” he said.
Jones offered other solutions for dog owners, including a space at the end of one of the ball fields with trees.
“We have a lot of open space, it’s just that we just need a designated area to have this,” Jones said.
Mayor Dawn Jacobs said one of the issues of having dogs on the ball field was that not all owners clean up after their dogs.
“I have always wanted to see a dog park, I think it’s a benefit to the citizens of the town and I’d love to see if there’s any way to get that expedited,” Council member Eleanor Collyer said. “Or even a temporary fenced-off area.”
Jones said a dog park comes up in almost every Parks and Recreation Board meeting, “but we just don’t know where to put it.”
Areas pitched for a future dog park included behind the municipal building, somewhere at the Civic Center, in between the two ball fields or somewhere near the waterfront.
“I have a dog, I would be happy to donate. If the town wants to donate or allow use of the land and then we want to purchase fencing or something like that, I would be happy to work with you,” Councilman James Cook said. “If we can raise funds and demonstrate that there’s that much demand for it.”
“I think people want it, and they’ve wanted it for a couple years,” Jones said. “When people come and they buy a home, the land — there’s not a lot of land to the homes in Rock Hall.”
“Tourism’s very important too because every boat owner has a dog on their boat now, and so when they get off they need somewhere to walk the dog around,” Town Manager Bob Resele said.
Jacobs suggested organizing a “dog club” to raise funds and monitor the maintenance of the field.
Cook said he would be “all in favor” of having the dog community raise the funds for the dog park.
Jacobs said after the town looks into pricing and locations they would share that information with the community, “and if it’s still a go then we can deal with the administration pieces.”
“We should, to your other point, get signage on the ball field that dogs are not allowed for now, and try to fast track a different solution,” she said.
