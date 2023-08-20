ROCK HALL — The much-discussed Ordinance No. 2023-06 passed, and the town here will see a 10% increase in water and sewer rates in fiscal year 2024.
During its regular business meeting Aug. 10, the council voted 4-1 to approve the rate increase. Councilman Tim Edwards cast the lone dissenting vote.
“I fervently believe that if anyone was sitting in our position and had the information that we have and knowing what we know, I can’t see that any logical conclusion would be do to, except what we’re about to vote on,” Councilwoman Eleanor Collyer said ahead of the vote.
“I think it’s too high,” Edwards said. He said the town should consider an assessment.
Cook said the town would be conducting a water and sewer rate study “to discuss the impacts on the town and the residents and its ability to, not only meet our current needs but anything that we need to identify in the future that may incur some kind of loan payment.”
The council held a public hearing on Ordinance No. 2023-06 ahead of its regular business meeting.
“During the budget process when we were working on fiscal year budget ’24, we experienced, as I’m sure everyone has, significant cost increases across the board,” Mayor James Cook said during the public hearing. “All of our costs for just basic maintenance, routine service and all that have gone up. So we set on the task of trying to cut what we could, adjust what we could, but at the end of the day we ended up with a 10% rate increase in order to make up for the difference in our income versus our expenses.”
Cook said the town saw a projected increase in costs, and at the same time a projected decrease in revenue.
“That 10% rate increase got us to that balanced budget,” Cook said.
“We did the best we could do,” Vice Mayor Carolyn Jones said. “We were faced with some financial difficulty, and this is what we came up with. It was hard for us to do because we’re all in the same boat as everybody else is.”
Cook said the 10% increase also accounts for a “rainy day fund,” which he said the town did not have before. The rainy day fund would be used for larger repair costs.
Collyer added that the funds would be used for future projects.
“it’s not exactly ‘rainy day,’ it’s a ‘gonna happen probably’ day,” she said.
Only one person participated in public comment during the hearing. Resident Gren Whitman said he supported the increase in the utility rate.
Whitman said that the council and town staff were “not in any way responsible for the present condition of Rock Hall’s infrastructure.” The persons responsible, he said, were no longer in elected office nor town employees.
“We very well likely need to pay even more than 10%, now and in future years, because the residents before us paid less. For the past 20 years or so taxes were not raised … utility rates were not raised … and the infrastructure was not maintained,” he said.
Whitman said that “without extensive repairs and replacements” to the water systems, the quality will become worse. He added that it will cost money to protect and improve the water quality.
“If we want the water to improve, we’re going to have to pay for it,” he said.
