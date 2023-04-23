ROCK HALL — Budget season and the summer season are both coming in hot.
The county commissioners held their first budget workshop April 11. At that meeting, Jill Coleman, director of the county parks and recreation department, suggested the commissioners could save about $30,000 by not reopening the Bayside Landing Pool in Rock Hall.
“We’re averaging about 27 people that come and use the pool (per day),” Coleman said. “There’s some days that we actually pay guards to be down there and no one even comes to the pool. As an operational expense, that might be something you guys might want to think about.”
In total, Coleman said 109 people visited the pool in 2022. That’s a decrease from the 122 people in 2019. The pool was closed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I recommend because of budgetary reasons not to open it this season,” Coleman told the commissioners.
No decision was made at that time, though Commission President Ron Fithian said that if the Bayside Landing Pool were to stay closed, “we would definitely get some complaints about that.”
The Rock Hall mayor and council also discussed the issue at their April 13 meeting.
“Kent County is proposing to close the Rock Hall’s swimming pool this summer,” Mayor Dawn Jacobs told the council.
Vice Mayor Carolyn Jones immediately asked why.
“It was brought up in the commissioners meeting as a budget cut. It hasn’t been approved or anything,” said Town Manager Bob Resele.
He cited the “cost and low volume of people” that use the pool as the county’s reason not to open it this year.
Jacobs said maybe so few people used the pool last year because of a lack of promotion of the pool and people might not know it is there.
“It can be difficult for people when you don’t know that it’s going to be closed to want to use it to begin with,” said Councilwoman Eleanor Collyer. She added there have been times when the pool was closed due to a lack of lifeguards.
Jacobs suggested the community respond and the council be in support of the community needing the pool.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea for them to close that pool,” she said.
“I don’t either,” Jones echoed.
“So, stir the pot, give them feedback,” Jacobs said.
There are two other public pools operated by the county, according to the county’s parks and recreation website. They are located in Millington and Worton. It has not been suggested that either of them remain closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.