ROCK HALL — The mayor and council have decided, twice, to move the artifacts in the town’s museum from the municipal building into the buildings in the Civic Center.
During a special meeting July 26, they voted 4-1 to direct the museum board to create a request for proposal to have the artifacts professionally moved from the building that has been closed for two years for several reasons.
Mayor Dawn Jacobs dissented because, she said, the idea was not brought to the museum board first.
Before the motion, Councilman James Cook said if the artifacts were moved to the Civic Center, museum board members could access, clean and catalogue them.
“They’re (the Civic Center buildings) not in great shape, so if there is something contaminated, it’s not going to ruin those buildings,” he said. “So I’m sort of thinking what’s a building that’s in better shape than this (the municipal) building that we can house in the interim so we can have access to the stuff and get it to where it needs to go.”
Town Manager Bob Resele said the Civic Center buildings were both in “bad shape.”
Anyone who went into the buildings must wear the proper protective equipment, Resele said.
Cook said he recognized the artifacts would probably take up both buildings.
Jacobs asked where the money to move the objects was coming from.
Cook said the money was allocated from energy and utility savings from the municipal building, and additional funds allocated for continued energy and utility use there. Insurance funds could also be used for that expense.
“There is a pot of money that we understand is for this purpose,” he said.
At the Aug. 1 meeting, museum board President Tot Strong asked the mayor and council to consider relocating the museum artifacts to a site on Rock Hall Avenue, instead of the Civic Center.
The space would cost $1,600 a month for rent, plus electric and utilities, Strong said.
“That’s a premier site,” he added. “I understand you have financial concerns but perhaps to get the town back in the museum business, it would be an ideal site to relocate to.”
Vice Mayor Carolyn Jones said that the motion from the July 26 meeting was to move the artifacts to the Civic Center so they could be cleaned and catalogued, not “move the museum itself down there.”
Cook said the rational behind the first motion was to give the museum board access.
Jacobs said the Rock Hall Avenue building would allow the museum to also display the artifacts without incurring additional moving costs.
“You wanted it moved,” Jones said to Jacobs. “We said we were going to move it out at the Civic Center.”
Councilwoman Eleanor Collyer moved to continue in the direction they already decided.
That motion passed 4-1. Jacobs dissented.
