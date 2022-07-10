ROCK HALL — The July 4 parade in Rock Hall Monday boasted more than 60 entries, making it the longest in recent history.
The town’s Parks and Recreation Board, chaired by Donna Legg, hosted. Legg’s committee included Tori Bershon and Patty Edwards Williams. Jan White and Brian Jones were the emcees. Penny Usilton was the parade organizer.
Trophy winners are listed below.
Best color guard: Kent County Sheriff’s Office
Best classic car: Chuckie Price’s 1970 Chevelle
Best antique vehicle: Frank Rhodes’ 1950 Dodge Power Wagon
Best church float: Hope Alliance
Best business float: Hairnet Mermaids
Best band: Kent County Community Marching Band
Best original float: Haven Harbour — Beach Bar
Best salute to Founding Fathers: Willy Gale
Best salute to Rock Hall: Rock Hall Elementary School kazoo band
Judges Award: 1937 John Deere tractor
Mayor’s Award: Pirate Cove truck
Best engine overall: Betterton VFC Engine 5
Best ambulance: Rock Hall ambulance 7
Best special equipment: Chestertown VFC ladder truck, Tower 6
Best unit: Chestertown VFC Tanker 6
Best brush unit: Betterton VFC Brush 5
Following the parade, the activities continued at the Civic Center where there were food and craft vendors, games for the kids, live music by the John Frase Project, a DJ, a talent show and a horseshoe tournament sponsored by Village Hardware.
Mike Cox and Richard Cox won the horseshoe tournament; Angela Elburn and Mike Iacona placed second.
The Parks and Recreation Board also hosted the baby and beauty contests on Friday, July 1.
