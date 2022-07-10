ROCK HALL — The July 4 parade in Rock Hall Monday boasted more than 60 entries, making it the longest in recent history.

The town’s Parks and Recreation Board, chaired by Donna Legg, hosted. Legg’s committee included Tori Bershon and Patty Edwards Williams. Jan White and Brian Jones were the emcees. Penny Usilton was the parade organizer.

Trophy winners are listed below.

Best color guard: Kent County Sheriff’s Office

Best classic car: Chuckie Price’s 1970 Chevelle

Best antique vehicle: Frank Rhodes’ 1950 Dodge Power Wagon

Best church float: Hope Alliance

Best business float: Hairnet Mermaids

Best band: Kent County Community Marching Band

Best original float: Haven Harbour — Beach Bar

Best salute to Founding Fathers: Willy Gale

Best salute to Rock Hall: Rock Hall Elementary School kazoo band

Judges Award: 1937 John Deere tractor

Mayor’s Award: Pirate Cove truck

Best engine overall: Betterton VFC Engine 5

Best ambulance: Rock Hall ambulance 7

Best special equipment: Chestertown VFC ladder truck, Tower 6

Best unit: Chestertown VFC Tanker 6

Best brush unit: Betterton VFC Brush 5

Following the parade, the activities continued at the Civic Center where there were food and craft vendors, games for the kids, live music by the John Frase Project, a DJ, a talent show and a horseshoe tournament sponsored by Village Hardware.

Mike Cox and Richard Cox won the horseshoe tournament; Angela Elburn and Mike Iacona placed second.

The Parks and Recreation Board also hosted the baby and beauty contests on Friday, July 1.

