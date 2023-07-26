GREENSBORO — Clowns, rodeo queens and bucking bulls drew hundreds to the metal stadium seats behind the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department. It was a real rodeo and the crowd dressed in jeans and cowboy hats. People came as far as Delaware and Pennsylvania to see this American spectacle. A sturdy blond beauty queen galloped around the ring with a huge American flag. She stopped and they did a special rodeo pledge before the Pledge of Allegiance.
Part of the rodeo pledge: "As cowboys and cowgirls, we don’t ask for special favors. Lord, we don’t even ask for the fastest horse. What we ask for, Lord, is you help us, keep us free and as honest as the wind blows across this great land of ours,” said the solemn announcer.
One broken-nosed, bull-riding cowboy from Newville, Pennsylvania, Trevor Brenize said if he doesn’t place, he doesn’t get paid. At this two-day rodeo, he said he would sleep in his car.
“I do close to 30 rodeos a year. This is my job. 'Yellowstone' (the Kevin Costner cowboy drama) is a little far stretched, but it is pretty accurate. Bull riding is my event. I started at 18. Seven years now. Stay cool, don’t overthink. If you overthink, you have already lost the battle. Basically it is just muscle memory. You can’t think about it when you are on. It is just reaction time. You just feel the bull while you are riding and react to his jump. Eight seconds you have to hang on. It feels like a lifetime. I love it. It is an adrenaline rush you don’t have with anything else,” Brenzine said.
The rodeo was sponsored by Fred Frederick Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and RAM dealership in Easton. Fletch Gowen is the general sales manager for Fred Frederick in Easton. The rodeo was his idea. He wanted to find a way to do a fundraiser for the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department. He was a part of it for years before he moved to Easton.
“This one hits home. I am from Greensboro. Past fire chief for this company," Gowen said, wearing a black cowboy hat. "We have been doing rodeos for about four years on the Eastern Shore. Trying to bring in sponsorships in a new event, it was something we had to be a part of. It is a great turnout. More than was expected. We have standing rows five or six deep outside the arena."
There was a long line of people just trying to pay $25 to get in. They even delayed the rodeo to allow all the people to enter.
“We have several RAM trucks parked all around. We have a Jeep Gladiator out, and we have highlighted everything from 1,500s to 5,500s out here for people to see. We have got the one-ton truck going through the arena during the show. We have always sponsored a lot of Greensboro Fire Company events over the years,” Gowen added.
He is clear-eyed about building this event and said the process can take a couple of years.
“But based on the crowd and what I have been hearing, these guys might turn out ahead of the game on the first shot. It pulls in a great crowd. Rodeo is new to the area. I grew up my whole life here and never had it. The main thing is if you haven’t seen it, you need to. It’s a great time and it is not a lot of money. You can’t do much anymore for $25 a person. For a family coming out, you just can’t touch that. A two-hour show. Good food, good company, good environment. We have eight or 10 vendors and a western apparel trailer. Only the top spots pay. They pay an entry fee to come to this. This is their livelihood. It is a way of life,” Gowen said.
It is definitely a show. There is comic patter, clowns in barrels and, like minor league baseball, they get the crowd down on the dirt at half time to compete in the one shoe race and the dizzy baseball bat to your skull run. The whole thing is based on families — families training a young calf roper to get better and families coming out to be entertained.
Savannah Kling, 12, from Bishopville, spoke from atop her steed.
“I am going into 7th. Breakaway is my event. You know how my rope is tied to my saddle horn? When I rope and catch the calf, I get to stop when I catch it. Then my rope will break away from my saddle horn. And there is a flag on there so the judge knows when to stop my time. I have been riding since I could sit up, like 1ish. My horse is Popcorn. He is a Hanoverian, Missouri fox trotter and quarter horse cross. My goal today is catch. If I catch my calf then I get a time. I could win thousands, but I won’t get it as my mom will take it. I get 15%. She saves the rest,” Kling said.
“I am in Maryland High School Rodeo. Just a few weeks ago I qualified to go to Nationals in Perry, Georgia.”
Li’l Miss Maryland, Josey White from Westover, had on a big cowboy hat with an ornate band on it. She looked like a pint size rodeo queen. Her massive smile matched her massive belt buckle.
“I am here with my sister. She does breakaway roping. I do Maryland High School Rodeo. I have a bay quarter horse mare named Holly. I am 9 years old,” White said.
Maryland High School Rodeo sends the kids to rodeos around the country and even has college scholarships for some of its participants.
There is some real danger at these shows. They tell you to keep your appendages away from the fences. If a bull jumped a fence, it could crush people. And it is that taste of danger that keeps everyone — competitors and the crowd — coming back. Watching a barrel riders pivot at breakneck speed around the barrels on their horses is pretty awe inspiring. They are going fast. Hearing a 1,500 pound bucking bull break out of the gate with a little man on top is exciting. And of course seeing the rodeo clown teamwork a bull to not injure the just fallen cowboy is tense. Will they get gored or trampled? It keeps the crowd on their toes.
