EASTON — Calling him a “danger to public safety,” Senior Judge Broughton M. Earnest sentenced William L. Ross III of Trappe to 25 years incarceration with five suspended June 9 at Talbot County Circuit Court in Easton.
Ross, 24, was was found guilty March 23 of attempted murder in connection with a June 2021 shooting on Backtown Road. He entered an Alford plea to one count of attempted first-degree murder. An Alford plea does not require a defendant to admit guilt, but acknowledges that there was enough evidence for a conviction had the case gone to trial.
Earnest presided over the plea hearing, as well, and accepted the facts of the case, finding Ross guilty of attempted first-degree murder.
The charges stemmed from a verbal argument between Ross and a woman in her late 30s and a subsequent shooting the evening of June 27, 2021.
After hearing Talbot County State’s Attorney Joseph Coale’s recommendation of 20 years with five suspended and defense attorney Sandra Fried’s request for 15 years with five suspended, Earnest increased the number of years “significantly more,” Coale said following the hearing.
“I remember the facts,” Earnest said. He said he could “accept the fact” that the victim “admitted she used marijuana” and that she had been asked not to come to the property, “but that has little to do with her being shot in the head in her own automobile.”
Earnest recounted how “the defendant approached her vehicle,” and following an argument, “he pull(ed) out a pistol,” aimed it “at point blank range and pulled the trigger.”
According to Coale on March 23, the victim saw Ross with a gun and ducked down in her car as she heard gunshots, one of which grazed her head.
The shooting was “not accidental,” he said, because Ross “kept shooting her and managed to hit her car again” when she drove through a cornfield to evade Ross before arriving at a home on Maple Avenue.
Responding officers were flagged down by a man in the yard, who directed them to the woman who was visibly shaking and bleeding from her left hand and forehead. She was treated for her injuries at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center at Easton.
Police recovered an AR-15, a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun, a detachable 30-round magazine and other ammunition from the Backtown Road house, Coale said March 23.
The “case is perplexing,” Earnest said. “There was no reason for him to keep shooting,” especially as the victim “was unarmed.”
Recalling that Ross said the victim “disrespected” him, Earnest said, “We don’t pull out guns and shoot people for disrespecting us.”
In a lengthy defense, Fried said, “I honestly don’t think (Ross) meant to kill her, considering all the facts of his life.”
She cited his “nonviolent history,” which included his upbringing in Trappe by his grandmother, his attention deficit disorder treated by medicine, and an education up to ninth grade. As a teen, he was involved in a serious dirt bike accident which resulted in brain damage, she said.
“The young man who went to the hospital was not the same young man who came home,” Fried said. She said Ross experienced changes in his personality that his family noticed, along with increased impulsivity.
“He needs help,” she said. “He does have a drug problem and is using Percoset on a very, very high level.”
“He understands what he did was bad … He owned up to what he did,” Fried said, adding Ross told her, “’Had I thought about it, maybe I would just have hit her.’”
Fried asked for a lesser sentence, along with addiction treatment and five years probation. “What we have here is clay that needs to be shaped,” she said.
Putting her hand on his back, Fried asked Ross, dressed in an orange jumpsuit and white tennis shoes, if he wanted to say anything.
Speaking softly, Ross said he was sorry. “Whenever I get back out, I want to get a job and show everyone I can do good for myself,” he said.
Although several family members sat in the back of the courtroom, all declined to speak when Fried asked if they had anything to say.
Earnest said both sides agreed to granting credit for time served. In addition to an “active period of incarceration for 20 years” in the Maryland Department of Corrections system, he ordered Ross to have no contact with the victim, and to have a mental health assessment, as well as treatment and counseling for drug addiction. Because he considered Ross a youthful offender, he recommended placement in the Patuxent Institute for assessment and treatment.
Coale recommended forfeiture of the AR-15 found under Ross’s mattress. “That wouldn’t be a bad idea,” Earnest said, asking the clerk to add the item to the court order before he adjourned the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.