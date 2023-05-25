EASTON — A team of Rotary volunteers showed up with help from around 10 from Easton Utilities at the Talbot Business Center to unfurl dozens of American flags in honor of Memorial Day. Even the Civil Air Patrol showed up to hoist some flags. With that team it took less than an hour to transform an open green into red white and blue.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.