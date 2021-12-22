The Rotary Club of Cambridge tours a conference room in the new Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove. Santo Grande, president and CEO of Delmarva Community Services provided his fellow Rotarians with a tour of the new center.
The Rotary Club of Cambridge visits the new Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove. Santo Grande, president and CEO of Delmarva Community Services, provided his fellow Rotarians with a tour of the new center.
The Rotary Club of Cambridge visits the new Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove. Santo Grande, president and CEO of Delmarva Community Services, provided his fellow Rotarians with a tour of the new center.
The Rotary Club of Cambridge tours a conference room in the new Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove. Santo Grande, president and CEO of Delmarva Community Services provided his fellow Rotarians with a tour of the new center.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The Rotary Club of Cambridge visits the new Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove. Santo Grande, president and CEO of Delmarva Community Services, provided his fellow Rotarians with a tour of the new center.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The Rotary Club of Cambridge visits the new Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove. Santo Grande, president and CEO of Delmarva Community Services, provided his fellow Rotarians with a tour of the new center.
CAMBRIDGE - Rotarian Santo Grande, president and CEO of Delmarva Community Services, took members of the Rotary Club of Cambridge on a tour of the new Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove.
The most recent project of Delmarva Community Services, it is designed to provide separate and joined programming services for seniors and children. The facility houses a child care center, a senior area; as well as a community amenities section. The community area includes dining, a coffee bar, meeting spaces and much more.
Mary Handley of DCS also joined Grande on the tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.