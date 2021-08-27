EASTON — The Rotary Club of Easton inducted three new members on Thursday, Aug. 26, as the group continues to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
Rev. Elmer Davis Jr., who served on the Easton Town Council along with Building African American Minds Inc Executive Director Dina Daly and Andre Dell Gibson Jr. were welcomed into the local Rotary at a luncheon at the Italian restaurant Scossa.
“We are excited to have Rotary fully represent the rich fabric and tapestry of our community,” said Reza Jafari, the newly installed president the Easton Rotary.
Davis has worn many hats including serving as a police lieutenant in Salisbury, a Methodist pastor, and Harley Davidson lover. He is the District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church. He oversees 130 churches.
Davis has also served on the Easton Town Council since 2020. “I just want to be part of an organization that helps out the community,” said Davis.
Dina Daly, executive director of BAAM, was another inductee. She is an active member of Easton’s community and serves on Chesapeake College’s multicultural advisory committee. She said she was honored to be inducted and would do her best.
Andre Dell Gibson Jr. serves as a sergeant in the U.S Army Reserves and works for the Department of Defense.
Gibson said he grew up in Talbot County and is excited to serve. He is the owner of Shore Awareness Self Defense and Awareness Security.
Upon acceptance they were given Rotary pins to wear.
Kendrick Daly was inducted in the Rotary Club of Easton on Aug. 19 by past president John Flohr. He is the athletic center director at BAAM.
The Easton Rotary's membership efforts aim to be more representative of the local community. “Rotary is opening their arms and attracting new, more diverse talent.” said Lonnie Green, a board member.
