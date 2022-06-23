Graduating seniors from Cambridge South Dorchester High School received awards and scholarships from the Rotary Club of Cambridge. From left to right: Dorchester County Superintendent Dave Bromwell; Rotarian Jeff Hubbard, vice president of Rotary’s scholarship fund; students John Condon, Madelyn Levy, Amani Newton and Lilly Higdon; and Jerome Stover, principal of CSDHS.
Graduating seniors from North Dorchester High School received scholarships from the Rotary Club of Cambridge at a luncheon celebrating the local students’ achievements. From left to right: Dorchester County Superintendent of Schools Dave Bromwell; David Stofa, principal of North Dorchester High School; students Ava Lynch, Journey Jensen and Pamela Hubbard; and Jeff Hubbard, vice president of the Rotary Club’s scholarship fund.
The Rotary Club of Cambridge awarded four students with the Service Above Self Award, named for the club’s motto. From left to right: Dorchester County Superintendent of Schools Dave Bromwell; David Stofa, principal of NDHS; Kaitlyn Bradley, NDHS student; Sa’Mara Spriggs, CSDHS student; Colton Holliday, CSDHS student; Jerome Stover, principal of CSDHS; and Rotarian Phil Reed. NDHS student John Donoghue, absent from the event, was also honored with the Service Above Self Award.
From left to right: Dave Bromwell, Dorchester County Superintendent of Schools; David Stofa, principal of NDHS; John Eric Cardona Esquea, NDHS student; Jakhai Hall, CSDHS student; Jerome Stover, principal of CSDHS; and Rotarian Phil Reed.
CAMBRIDGE — The Rotary Club of Cambridge recognized seniors from Cambridge South Dorchester and North Dorchester High Schools with scholarships and service awards. The luncheon, held at the new Delmarva Community Intergenerational Center, gave Rotarians an opportunity to meet the recipients of the club’s awards.
CSDHS graduates receiving scholarships were Lilly Higdon, Madelyn Levy and Amani Newton with a Special Recognition Award given to John Condon for his leadership. CSDHS Principal Jerome Stover introduced the students, telling a little about each one. NDHS graduate scholarships were received by Pamela Hubbard, Journey Jensen and Ava Lynch. David Stofa, principal at NDHS, introduced his graduates to the Rotarians and guests by sharing some of their accomplishments. Cambridge Scholarship Foundation Vice President Jeff Hubbard informed the scholarship recipients and guests of the amount of their award.
The club also presented their two service awards. Students receiving the Student of the Semester Award were John Eric Cardona Esquea from NDHS, and Jahkai Hall from CSDHS. The recipients were introduced by their own principal with Rotarian Phil Reed presenting an engraved crystal award. This award is given at the recommendation of the administration and guidance department at their school to seniors who often go unnoticed but are there when work needs to be done.
The second award presented was the club’s Service Above Self Award. Named for Rotary’s motto, it is the most prestigious award given by the club, going to a male and female senior form each high school. The recipients are recommended by the administration and guidance of their school. Students receiving the award were NDHS seniors Kaitlyn Bradley and John Donoghue, who were introduced by Stofa. He highlighted the service hours each of these students had accumulated and spoke about some of their work. From CSDHS, Sa’Mara Spriggs and Colton Holliday were introduced by their principal, Stover, who spoke about some of his student’s accomplishments. Each recipient received an engraved crystal award, in the shape of a book, by Reed, who read the inscription to the guests.
