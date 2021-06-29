EASTON — Rotary District 7630, the regional group comprised of local Rotary Clubs on the Delmarva Peninsula, transitioned to a new district governor, Hugh Dawkins, at their annual meeting Sunday, June 27 at the Milestone Event Center.
Dawkins, a past president of the Easton Rotary, is president of Dawkins Management Inc.
“District 7630 is one of just over 530 districts around the world. My club, Easton, will be 100 in September. In the past year hospitals have gotten masks when they were scarce. Food banks received food and volunteers. Club members were there to help first responders. Our motto is service above self. We are opportunity creators and community builders,” he said.
Outgoing District Governor Steve Capelli quoted Charles Dickens’ “Tale of Two Cities” to describe the challenges faces during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. We started the Rotary year with high hopes and a list of community service projects, fundraisers and an excellent program scheduled. Soon the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the clubs were asked to stop meeting in person. The Rotary International Convention in Taiwan was cancelled. Rotarians are problem solvers. So we learned to Zoom. It was not an easy transition. The lack of camaraderie and personal discussion were the major complaints with Zoom,” Capelli said.
He continued, “I am so proud of our 7630 Rotarians, especially our 39 club presidents. Despite the pandemic you have served your communities. A few examples include tons of food being distributed to families experiencing food insecurity. All year not just holidays. Focusing on the homeless and providing food and shelter through Code Purple. Providing I-Pads for cancer and chronically ill patients to communicate and see their loved ones. We also continued our partnership with Easter Seals to serve youth and adults with disabilities. Most importantly 325,000 children around the world will be immunized against polio.”
He mentioned that Rotary is down 52 members and is looking to recruit new people. When he mentioned Susan Reeves, the outgoing executive secretary from Christiana, the crowd hooted and hollered.
A dignified collection of men and women were hosted by The Rotary Club of Easton.
Members also joining via Zoom and were entertained by spirited singing provided by Crash Box Theater students. They ate lunch and celebrated the philanthropic achievements of their fellow members. They hung banners and flags and had a ceremonial bell.
State Sen. Addie Eckardt, a Republican representing the Mid-Shore, was there giving a proclamation.
“It is awesome to be involved in the community and be so generous with your time and your talents and your resources. It’s an honor to be here and celebrate with you. During COVID all of your members have been really critical. You managed to get the job done anyway. So from the Senate of Maryland to Steven Capelli in recognition of your service and dedication as the District Governor of Rotary District 7630. Thank you,” said Eckardt.
Then she offered another thanks to William R. Ferguson, Sr, who is a past district governor for District 7630 which is the Rotary’s regional group for the Delmarva Peninsula. “It is all about leadership and all about making the difference in our community,” she said.
Ferguson has been active with the Rotary since 1987 and is a former executive with Choptank Electric. He handed out awards in-person and via Zoom. Some of the awards were more than a year old because they had not been given out during COVID.
Rotarian also raised $162,730 to fight polio, which is still a crippling problem overseas. Ferguson also recognized several members who raised at least $1,500 for the effort.
