EASTON — The Rotary Club of Easton is teaming up with community partners to host the annual “Drop for Scotty” Community Food Drive during November and December.
The food drive is named after the late Lord “Scotty” Scott Sr. who died in January 2020. Scott was well-known in Easton and throughout Talbot County for hosting his annual Operation Christmas Spirit event at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Established in the 1970s, Operation Christmas Spirit made the holidays brighter for thousands through a community meal and gifts for local children with the help of volunteers and donations.
“Scotty was a force of nature in our community, and this food drive is just one way we can honor his legacy,” said John Flohr, past president of Easton Rotary. “Our club is privileged to have the support of Scotty’s family as we continue his good work and provide direct relief to our community during this holiday season, as many families continue to struggle with COVID-19 and its resultant economic effects. Last year, we collected over 9,000 pounds of food and $11,000, and we hope to surpass that this year.”
“My dad, “Scotty,” had a heart of gold, and I want his passion for feeding people to continue,” said Shalonda Baston. “It didn’t matter your race or sex, everyone mattered to my dad.”
Individuals and organizations may drop off non-perishable food at the Easton Family YMCA on Peachblossom Road, the Talbot County Free Library on Dover Street, Mid-Atlantic Tire Pros on Teal Drive, Provident State Bank on Harrison Street, Shore United Bank on Dover Street, the Star Democrat office on Airpark Drive, Tardigrade Obstacle Course and Fitness Facility in Cordova, Easton Fit4life on Mistletoe Drive, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy on Washington Street, Queenstown Bank on Washington Street and Bay Capital Mortgage on Dover Street across from the Post Office.
In addition to dropping off food, the community may also make a financial contribution to the Easton Rotary’s Youth and Community Fund by visiting www.eastonrotary.org. Funds raised will benefit the Neighborhood Service Center and Scotty’s Operation Christmas Spirit, which is now a project of the Rotary Club of Easton. All food and financial donations will stay local and will support vulnerable families in Talbot County.
