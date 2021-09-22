EASTON — A malfunction at the Royal Oak Pump Station dumped 500 gallons of raw sewage into a parking lot in front of the station at the intersection of Maryland Routes 33 and 329, north of Oak Creek Bridge, early Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Workers from the Talbot County Sanitary District responded at 6:45 a.m. to investigate and found the discharge was caused by a problem in the pump float tree inside the station, according to Terry Martin, environmental engineer with the Talbot Department of Public Works.
Emergency repairs were made to the pump effluent floats and the pipe fixed, and the pump station was returned to service he said.
A vacuum pumper was called to remove the raw sewer discharge from the parking lot; then staff spread lime over the affected area.
The sewage discharge was reported to Maryland Department of Environment and to Talbot County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office. An environmental health representative visited the site and verified the discharge was contained to the parking lot– none of the sewage was discharged into state waters. Based on that finding, the county determined there was no imminent threat to public health or to the environment resulting from the spill.
Anyone with questions about the health determination can contact Anne Morse, environmental health director, at 410-770-6880, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, or after hours by contacting the Talbot County Operations Center at 410-822-0095.
Questions regarding the corrective actions taken may be directed to Martin at 410-770-8170.
