OXFORD — Oxford Commission President Tom Costigan dispelled rumors that a new secretary had been hired at the Oxford Town Office.
“There is no new secretary being hired,” Costigan said at Tuesday’s town meeting. “And there was no consideration of hiring a new secretary or any other administrative staff. We have three people downstairs in our town office and that’s not changing, and we haven’t considered changing it.”
Costigan said this after reading a letter from resident Nancy Fogarty that requests information, through the Maryland Public Information Act, on the rumored new position.
In an interview, Town Manager Cheryl Lewis confirmed there are only three employees in the town office: herself, her administrative assistant and the town planner.
Fogarty’s letter about the secretary position follows a social media posting that questioned whether a new secretary had been hired.
The letter formally requests a copy of the job description, the number of candidates considered for the position and confirmation that the hired person is not a relative of or has a personal relationship with Lewis or any other town employee.
“In addition, I request a copy of the job description of the town manager assistant clerk and planner so I can better understand the responsibilities of each and their assumed support by the newly formed position of secretary,” the letter says.
Costigan said that because the letter is a PIA request, he would have to pass it on to Oxford Town Attorney Lyndsey Ryan.
As of Wednesday evening, Lewis said the town had not yet responded to the PIA request, but will.
(1) comment
RE: Oxford not hiring a secretary.
Perhaps the person who filed the PIA request could have simply called the town office to see if the rumor was correct or not rather than the town having to take valuable time from its more important duties to deal with this request.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.