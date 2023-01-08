CENTREVILLE — Governor Larry Hogan announced in December that 11 Queen Anne’s County economic development projects will be funded through the $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund.
The funding will support 114 economic development projects through the state. Eleven of the 114 projects were located in Queen Anne’s County, totaling $2.9 million in grant funding. The remaining funding will support projects in the 15 rural counties across Maryland.
“This was an awesome grant program that will allow us to refurbish the 4-H Park and other needed infrastructure projects as well as advance some of our Career Technology Education and Workforce Development initiatives. I am looking forward to the results and want to thank Governor Hogan for making these funds available,” said County Commissioner Jack Wilson.
Queen Anne’s County Commissioners signed a letter of support for the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund grant application at their Aug. 9 meeting. Funding is expected in early 2023 and will be used to support economic activity, stimulate private investment, and grow jobs in Queen Anne’s County.
Some of the larger projects include $1.2 million to Queen Anne’s County 4-H Park Association Inc. for a complete update for all the infrastructure within the park grounds. This would include electric, paving of walkways and drives inside the park, waterlines, broadband, updating and/or replacement of building and facilities, correction of drainage issues and hard surfacing the handicap parking area.
The Town of Centreville Wastewater Treatment Plant will receive $500,000 for upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant.
Over the course of this year, the town had to make careful decisions when it came to proposed planning and zoning projects in the last few years (such as the Carter Farm agrihood project) as the town is using 93% of the wastewater treatment plant’s current capacity.
“This is a very exciting step on a very large project where every bit of help will count,” Town Manger Chip Koogle said.
Federal earmark funding is limited, and the town is seeking a portion of the funding to modernize the wastewater system. Koogle said the town is still awaiting the final vote on the budget from the federal government, but they are “optimistic” on the outcome.
“This is an exciting step for the town, but we still have a long way to go,” he said.
Funding in the amount of $600,000 will be used by the Queen Anne’s County Public Schools and the Economic and Tourism Development Department to create a dedicated career center housed in each high school. The plan includes an office staffed by a career counselor who is solely dedicated to career awareness, guidance, and career connections for students, working with students, businesses and the Career and Technology liaison to establish meaningful and purposeful internships, apprenticeships and job placements.
“This transformational funding will allow the county to implement programming focused on access to better jobs, technology and innovation opportunities in some of our most rural areas,” said Heather Tinelli, Economic and Tourism Development director for Queen Anne’s County.
“We are excited to receive these funds that will assist us in adding more career counselors to our high schools. Career Technology Education is thriving in QACPS, and this will assist students in securing opportunities during and post high school,” Queen Anne’s County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrica Saelens said.
USRC will dedicate the remaining $1,300,000 to workforce development, career technical education, classroom technology improvements and business attraction projects.
“Local governments have the best feel for what their communities and jurisdictions need. The USRC and its three counties understand where funds are essential, and we thank Governor Hogan for placing trust in our leadership,” said County Commissioner Chris Corchiarino, chair of the USRC Executive Board.
For more information about this program contact the QA Economic and Tourism Development Department at 410-604-2100 or go online to www.choosequeenannes.com.
Reporter Megan Loock contributed to this article.
